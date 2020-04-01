MOVIES
Sylvia Sanchez and children Arjo and Ria Atayde at the thanksgiving lunch they hosted last April 2019 in Lazat restaurant (Scout Limbaga, Quezon City): So much to thank for.
The STAR/File
Arjo, Ria Atayde share parents' status after testing positive for COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 7:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sylvia Sanchez and husband Art Atayde are said to be slowly recovering and are even remaining optimistic during this tough time for their family after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to their children.

“A week into their self-isolation and a week after having their swab tests done, our parents are slowly getting better. Although it’s taking longer than their usual recovery time, we are happy to see them with their spirits still high,” Kapamilya stars Arjo and Ria Atayde along with their siblings Gela and Xavi posted together on social media Wednesday.

“Apart from that, it has enlightened us to know that no one that they have come in contact with before the quarantine and no one else here at home are showing symptoms.”

The siblings thanked their loved ones and supporters for their “overwhelming love” during the family crisis.

“Although it is difficult and anxiety-inducing knowing that both our parents are positive with COVID-19, all the well wishes and get well soon messages have definitely uplifted our family — especially them...Thank you so much for your thoughts and prayers,” read their post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We ask that you continue to pray for our parents, our household that nobody else contracted it, every other individual and family dealing with this same ordeal and of course, all our frontliners who continue to risk their lives everyday for our safety. Please all stay safe, healthy, take your vitamins and stay at home if you have the option. - Arjo, Ria, Gela and Xavi”

