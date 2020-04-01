Jodi Sta. Maria fundraiser to help protect about 4,700 elderly from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria led a donation drive with Senator Risa Hontiveros and the Coalition of Services for the Elderly to help elders who are high-risk for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Twitter account, the actress thanked all people who donated for the program.

Thank you po sa tulong! We will be able to help 4,700 senior citizens as of today ?? The donation drive is still ongoing kung may mga gusto pa magdonate pwede pa salamat again! God bless you all ?????? @risahontiveros pic.twitter.com/alccMjEItb — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) April 1, 2020

“Thank you po sa tulong! We will be able to help 4,700 senior citizens as of today. The donation drive is still ongoing kung may mga gusto pa magdonate pwede pa salamat again! God bless you all,” she wrote.

Last week, Jodi posted on her Instagram account, asking immunopacks donations for the elders to help protect them from COVID-19.

“Isa sa mga pinaka high-risk sa COVID-19 ang ating mga lolo’t lola. Kaya’t kailangang malakas ang kanilang resistensiya at huwag na munang lumabas ng bahay,” she wrote.

“The office of Senator Risa Hontiveros and the Coalition of Services of the Elderly (COSE) will distribute immunopacks to our senior citizens. They will purchase vitamins, milk, food supplies, face masks, etc. They need our help,” she added.