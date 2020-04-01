Cristalle Belo delivers baby without husband to help health workers amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Skincare entrepreneur Cristalle Belo gave birth to her second child yesterday.

The announcement came from Cristalle as she posted it on her Instagram account.

“Today was such an amazing day. I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl!” she wrote.

“It was difficult not having @justinpitt77 in the delivery room during my CS operation. However, we are happy to do our little part to protect our health [workers] from being exposed to 'more people',” she added.

Cristalle described that her daughter is a symbol of hope, love, strength and miracles in this trying times.

“Our little pumpkin is a symbol of hope, love, strength and miracles in times like these. We are truly blessed to have her safe and healthy at this time,” she said.

Apart from giving birth, the daughter of celebrity cosmetic doctor Vicki Belo said that they will be donating 31 packages to moms with babies in the new born intensive care units.

“Since March 31 is a special day, we have also decided that will be donating 31 care packages to moms with babies in the NICU. Please contact @massagemnl to see if you are eligible for a gift pack. They will handle logistics while I rest and bond with our new baby girl. Thank you for all your prayers,” she said.

Cristalle and husband Justin Pitt already have a son, Hunter, who is turning two years old this year.