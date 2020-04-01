MOVIES
MUSIC
Cristalle Belo-Pitt
Gerber/Released
Cristalle Belo delivers baby without husband to help health workers amid COVID-19 crisis
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Skincare entrepreneur Cristalle Belo gave birth to her second child yesterday.

The announcement came from Cristalle as she posted it on her Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today was such an amazing day?? I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl! . It was difficult not having @justinpitt77 in the delivery room during my CS operation. However, we are happy to do our little part to protect our health works from being exposed to “more people.” . Our little pumpkin is a symbol of hope, love, strength and miracles in times like these. We are truly blessed to have her safe and healthy at this time. . Since March 31 is a special day, we have also decided that will be donating 31 care packages to moms with babies in the NICU. Please contact @massagemnl to see if you are eligible for a gift pack. They will handle logistics while I rest and bond with our new baby girl. Thank you for all your prayers ???????? (???? @storkstudio) #BabyPitt

A post shared by C R I S T A L L E P I T T (@cristallebelo) on

“Today was such an amazing day. I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl!” she wrote.

“It was difficult not having @justinpitt77 in the delivery room during my CS operation. However, we are happy to do our little part to protect our health [workers] from being exposed to 'more people',” she added.

Cristalle described that her daughter is a symbol of hope, love, strength and miracles in this trying times.

“Our little pumpkin is a symbol of hope, love, strength and miracles in times like these. We are truly blessed to have her safe and healthy at this time,” she said.

Apart from giving birth, the daughter of celebrity cosmetic doctor Vicki Belo said that they will be donating 31 packages to moms with babies in the new born intensive care units.

“Since March 31 is a special day, we have also decided that will be donating 31 care packages to moms with babies in the NICU. Please contact @massagemnl to see if you are eligible for a gift pack. They will handle logistics while I rest and bond with our new baby girl. Thank you for all your prayers,” she said.

Cristalle and husband Justin Pitt already have a son, Hunter, who is turning two years old this year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sylvia Sanchez, husband Art Atayde test positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez revealed that she and husband Art Atayde tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ria Atayde shares family's status after parents tested positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After her mother Sylvia Sanchez and father Art Atayde tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Kapamilya...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: ‘Proud Pinoy’ enters ‘American Idol’ top 20, likened by Katy Perry to Bruno Mars
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
"American Idol" suspended its taping after the top 20 were selected and the contestants, including Martin, were sent...
Entertainment
fbfb
Artists’ song tribute for health-care frontliners
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Producer-entrepreneur Dr. Carl E. Balita (president of the CEB Group of Companies) and songwriter Vehnee Saturno have collaborated...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruby Rodriguez slams fake news about sister with COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
TV host Ruby Rodriguez slammed fake news saying that her sister, doctor Sally Gatchalian, died due to the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 minute ago
Menggie Cobarrubias tested positive for COVID-19 almost a week after death
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 minute ago
The revelation came five days late of his death “from pneumonia complications” as reported on the morning of March...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 minutes ago
Jodi Sta. Maria fundraiser to help protect about 4,700 elderly from COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria led a donation drive with Senator Risa Hontiveros and the Coalition of Services for the...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19, continues work in basement
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
CNN American anchor Chris Cuomo revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but will...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Financial aid launched for entertainment press displaced by Luzon quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
FDCP chairman Liza Diño said the entertainment press has a crucial role in the showbiz industry.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Beating the invisible enemy the Kapuso way
By Angel Javier-Cruz | 15 hours ago
Much has been said and reported about the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with