Cuomo reporting from his basement.
CNN via Chris Cuomo's Twitter account, screenshot
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19, continues work in basement
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — CNN American anchor Chris Cuomo revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but will continue to work from his basement.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," the news anchor wrote in his Twitter account.

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath," he added.

Chris just hoped that his wife and children will not get infected by the virus.

"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!" he wrote.

He added he will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. program "Cuomo Prime Time" from his home.

“I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" he said.

According to the network, like other media companies, CNN has implemented sweeping changes in response to the pandemic.

The vast majority of CNN employees have been working from home for several weeks. Anchors have been broadcasting from small studios and home offices and office spaces are reportedly being regularly cleaned.

