Financial aid launched for entertainment press displaced by Luzon quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) extended its helping hand for freelance entertainment media members in National Capital Region.

In a statement released on Monday, FDCP launched DEAR PRESS!, a program for displaced entertainment editors, writers and reporters who have lost work due to the the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

 

Now happening: FB Live Session with FDCP Chairperson & CEO Liza Diño-Seguerra on DISASTER / EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE AND RELIEF PROGRAM for Freelance Entertainment Press Workers (DEAR PRESS!)

Posted by Film Development Council of the Philippines on Monday, March 30, 2020

Beneficiaries will receive P5,000 tax-free financial assistance. The DEAR PRESS! application period is from March 30 to April 30, 2020.

“The DEAR PRESS! Program coverage is the National Capital Region and will cater to those who have a ‘no work, no pay’ status, are not affiliated with a company, and are not qualified to receive benefit payments from their local government unit and government institutions such as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Social Security System (SSS), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD),” the statement read.  

FDCP chairman Liza Diño said the entertainment press has a crucial role in the showbiz industry.

“Napaka-crucial ng role na ginagampanan ng entertainment press para buhayin at bigyang kulay ang ating showbiz industry. Sila ang tagapaghatid ng mga nangyayari sa loob at labas ng showbiz para sa ating mga audience,” Liza said.

“Unfortunately, they too, belong to the freelance sector and cannot be afforded unemployment benefits,” she added.

Apart from the freelance entertainment media, the FDCP has also provided financial support for audio-visual (AV) workers through its DEAR ACTION! Program. AV workers can receive P8,000 as a benefit payment.

