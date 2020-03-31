MOVIES
TV host James Corden in his makeshift studio while on quarantine
Blue Ant Entertainment/Released
James Corden holds 'Late Late Show' in garage while on quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — After the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic canceled or caused the postponement of countless cultural events around the world, television personality James Corden proved that artists can come together for their fans without violating social distancing measures.

Through "Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special," the actor remotely hosted some of the biggest names in the global entertainment scene, putting up quite the show right from his garage!

Celebrities who joined the television host included Andrea Bocelli, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, BTS, David Blaine, Dua Lipa, Finneas, John Legend, Will Ferrell and the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen."

With the help of his special guests, Corden reminded viewers to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so that people can contain the COVID-19 threat and make the jobs of frontline healthcare workers easier.

He also encouraged the audience to donate money to The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a release sent to Philstar.com.

“With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

The special will be broadcast first in Asia at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 (April Fool's Day, but not kidding) on Blue Ant Entertainment.

Here’s a closer look at your favorite stars as seen in Homefest.

Andrea Bocelli

Ben Platt and ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast

BTS

David Blaine

Dua Lipa

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Will Ferrell

RELATED: 1990 now: Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears put up shows for fellows in quarantine

