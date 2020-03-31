James Corden holds 'Late Late Show' in garage while on quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — After the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic canceled or caused the postponement of countless cultural events around the world, television personality James Corden proved that artists can come together for their fans without violating social distancing measures.

Reach out to your friends and your loved ones and even people you may not know all that well. Together we'll get through this. #HomeFest pic.twitter.com/ZTx2AfYmcc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Through "Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special," the actor remotely hosted some of the biggest names in the global entertainment scene, putting up quite the show right from his garage!

Celebrities who joined the television host included Andrea Bocelli, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, BTS, David Blaine, Dua Lipa, Finneas, John Legend, Will Ferrell and the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen."

With the help of his special guests, Corden reminded viewers to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so that people can contain the COVID-19 threat and make the jobs of frontline healthcare workers easier.



He also encouraged the audience to donate money to The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

Tonight’s show is about bringing people together to keep them apart. I hope you enjoy it, the ending of the show is a performance by @BenSPLATT and the casts of @DearEvanHansen its so beautifully performed, and is the song I kept coming back to everyday.#HomeFest 10pm CBS x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 31, 2020

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a release sent to Philstar.com.

“With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

The special will be broadcast first in Asia at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 (April Fool's Day, but not kidding) on Blue Ant Entertainment.

Here’s a closer look at your favorite stars as seen in Homefest.

Andrea Bocelli

.@AndreaBocelli just chilling in a tux during quarantine is big WFH goals. #HomeFest pic.twitter.com/vjNf0jU5YH — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

.@AndreaBocelli. What else is there to say? #HomeFest pic.twitter.com/m0fvdzeeZz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Feel things in your soul you've never felt before with @AndreaBocelli's performance of "Con te partirò"https://t.co/CyWAkLiIlj #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Ben Platt and ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast

.@BenSPLATT and the Broadway and touring cast of @DearEvanHansen just closed #HomeFest flawlessly. pic.twitter.com/eIdqDdT8T5 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

.@BenSPLATT and the Broadway and National Touring casts of @DearEvanHansen close out #HomeFest with a incredibly touching performance of "You Will Be Found" https://t.co/y27KaVhRPc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

BTS

.@bts_twt shares a message to the world ???? #HomeFest pic.twitter.com/wx4JgGkn6E — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

The @BTS_twt boys check in with James from South Korea ????https://t.co/rze4ufDm5p #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

David Blaine

Watch @davidblaine destroy our collective minds with two tricks including one you can follow along with at home! ????https://t.co/wBk8lDw5x8 #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Dua Lipa

#HomeFest and @dualipa delivering nonstop BOPS ???? pic.twitter.com/QxkY7K9sRX — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

.@dualipa and her socially-distanced crew drop an absolute BANGER of a performance of "Don't Start Now"https://t.co/riFEijC02k #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

.@johnlegend coming THROUGH with those sweet melodies for #HomeFest! pic.twitter.com/NHqHjFg2cZ — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

.@johnlegend performs a stunning rendition of 'Actions'https://t.co/nJgNgwI8TY #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Will Ferrell

Retweet if this is your new handwashing song. #HomeFest pic.twitter.com/HuHSkVsBe7 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

Will Ferrell suggests some new songs to sing while you properly wash your hands ????https://t.co/oONgQArePN #HomeFest — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

RELATED: 1990 now: Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears put up shows for fellows in quarantine