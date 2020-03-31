MOVIES
Sylvia Sanchez and children Arjo and Ria Atayde at the thanksgiving lunch they hosted last April 2019 in Lazat restaurant (Scout Limbaga, Quezon City): So much to thank for.
The STAR/File
Ria Atayde shares family's status after parents tested positive for COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — After her mother Sylvia Sanchez and father Art Atayde tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Kapamilya actress Ria Atayde said her parents are getting better each day.

According to ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe, Ria said their family is doing fine in their home and they only have a week left to observe symptoms.

"They’re getting better day by day but they both tested positive. Thankfully, they’ve been on self-isolation for a week now (March 24) so we, the people in the house, only have a week left of manifesting the symptoms and all," Ria shared.

"We’ve been practicing self isolation since they got tested but now that they’re both positive, we will have to be locked down at home... No one in the house is showing symptoms so that’s a good sign," she added.

Earlier today, Sylvia revealed that she and Art tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Sylvia Sanchez, husband Art Atayde test positive for COVID-19

