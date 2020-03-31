Online concert with Sarah, Matteo's first duet to benefit about 200K families in quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Some 200,000 families all over Metro Manila will soon receive food and basic necessities after ABS-CBN turns over the first P100 million worth of food and products purchased using donations to the network’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign to 16 local government units (LGU) this weekend.

The goods will be repacked and delivered by the local government units (LGUs) to homes of Filipinos who are unable to make a living while the nation’s capital is under enhanced community quarantine.

The P100 million is part of the P285.3 million raised by ABS-CBN as of March 26, in cash donations and pledges, to help people who have lost their sources of income or livelihood due to the quarantine implemented by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Kapamilya network expresses its gratitude to all donors from all over the world, as well as the private corporations that ensured stocks of their products for “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig.” These items include rice, canned goods, noodles, biscuits, milk, coffee, shampoo, soap, detergent, and vitamins.

Also playing a key role in this multi-sectoral initiative are the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and logistics companies Air 21 and Entrego, which deliver the items from ABS-CBN warehouses to the different LGUs.

Millions of donations poured in during ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: At-Home Together Concert” last March 22 where over 100 Kapamilya artists performed from their own homes, shared words of support and encouragement for our frontliners, and urged the public to help our less-fortunate Kapamilyas. The digital fund-raising concert was streamed on iWant and other ABS-CBN platforms online and aired live on ABS-CBN, S+A, ANC, MYX, DZMM TeleRadyo, DZMM Radyo Patrol 630, MOR 101.9, and on The Filipino Channel (TFC) for those abroad.

The six-hour “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: At-Home Together Concert” recorded 3.7 million views during its livestreaming across the network’s digital platforms.

Apart from the performances, the stars also offered prayers and messages of support, gave out tips on what do to at home during the quarantine, and reminded viewers to stay in and protect themselves through proper hygiene and home disinfection practices. It showcased an all-star lineup that included Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Sarah Geronimo, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Nadine Lustre, Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano, Lea Salonga, Bamboo, apl.de.ap, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Sharon Cuneta, Jodi Sta. Maria, Paulo Avelino, Julia Montes, Kim Chiu, Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador, Piolo Pascual, Coco Martin, and Angel Locsin.

Even with the community quarantine in place, it did not deter the network from finding ways to offer joy and encouragement to Filipinos and using modern digital technology to gather more than 100 stars performing from their own homes.

The concert also garnered 64,000 social media mentions and its official hashtag #PantawidNgPagibig claimed the top spot on Twitter in the Philippines as netizens posted about their favorite stars, the moving performances, and donating to the cause.

ABS-CBN continues to call on the public and the private sector for donations as it aims to also reach localities outside Metro Manila, where more Filipinos are in need of help.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli's first duet, over 100 stars raise P236M for Luzon quarantine beneficiaries