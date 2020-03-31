MOVIES
Filipino-American comedian Nico Santos. Twitter/Nico Santos

Fil-Am 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Nico Santos mourns stepdad's passing due to COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor Nico Santos mourns the death of his stepfather who recently succumbed to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In his Instagram account, the “Crazy Rich Asians” actor posted the photo of his stepdad with his mother who also has COVID-19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is my stepdad Sonny and my mom Tita. My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy. My mom is also fighting COVID-19. For the time being, she has not required hospitalization. The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore. I want to thank everyone of you who offered up prayers, love and assistance to our family during this difficult time. Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom. I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Rest In Peace Tito Sonny. I love you.

A post shared by Nico Santos (@nicosantos) on

Nico's "Crazy Rich Asians" co-star Gemma Chan offered her condolences to Nico saying  “Oh Nico. I’m so sorry for your and your family’s loss. Your mom is in my thoughts, I hope she makes a speedy recovery. Sending all my love to you.”

Comedian Ken Jeong, who also appeared in the film, commented: “So sorry for your loss, Nico. Your mother and family are in our thoughts and prayers and wishing her a speedy recovery. Sending all our love.”

