MOVIES
MUSIC
'Eat Bulaga' host Ruby Rodriguez
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, file
Ruby Rodriguez, family declared PUIs after sister dies of COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Ruby Rodriguez, together with her husband and child, are now considered persons under investigation (PUI) for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) because of their close contact with the late Dr. Sally Gatchalian.

Dr. Gatchalian, president of the Philippine Pediatric Society, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) assistant director and Ruby’s older sister, passed away from COVID-19 last Thursday.

She was then the ninth doctor in the Philippines to succumb to the deadly infection.

In a report by GMA News, Ruby said her family's quarantine should be ended but it has been extended for another week.

Last week, Ruby paid tribute to her sister with an Instagram post.

“I love you so much my big sister (heart emojis) smile say hi to Mom Dad and manong robert. Be at peace do not worry about us anymore. Have fun in heaven! Love you so much!!!” she wrote. 

Related: 'Have fun in heaven': Ruby Rodriguez pays tribute to frontliner sister who died of COVID-19

In a message sent to ABS-CBN News, Ruby shared that they were unable to say goodbye and see her sister for the last time since Dr. Sally was immediately cremated, as what happens with others that died of COVID-19.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Iza Calzado tests positive for COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“She is recovering well as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually breathe now without...
Entertainment
fbfb
Be grateful today and always
By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Who knew that going to the supermarket could be like a challenge in the Amazing Race?
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
"Ding, ang bato!"
Entertainment
fbfb
‘COVID you are just contravida Ang DIOS CO VIDA!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Nung quarantine sa ikatlong araw pa lang nya, Waring hati na ang isip ko sa dalawa — Ang isa’y patuloy pa rin...
Entertainment
fbfb
Seth and Kyle share names of endearment for onscreen partners
By Boy Abunda | 4 days ago
“Ali.” “Bala.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Write About Love wins in Osaka filmfest
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 15 hours ago
Write About Love, written and directed by Crisanto Aquino , won the ABC TV Award at the 15th Osaka Asian Film Festival in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Remembering Kenny Rogers
By Baby A. Gil | March 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Long before the likes of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber were exhibiting marketing acumen, there was Kenny Rogers.
15 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The durable Jose Mari Chan
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Can you spell “durability” with 12 letters? Easy does it: Jose Mari Chan.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Botong Francisco’s Stations of the Cross
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
In a small church inside the Don Bosco school in Mandaluyong City hang the 14 Stations of the Cross by Carlos ‘Botong’...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
‘Live chatting’ with Jared Leto
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
I was taking a break from watching the dire reports about COVID-19 and surfing the Net Wednesday night (March 25) when I chanced...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with