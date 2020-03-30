Ruby Rodriguez, family declared PUIs after sister dies of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Ruby Rodriguez, together with her husband and child, are now considered persons under investigation (PUI) for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) because of their close contact with the late Dr. Sally Gatchalian.

Dr. Gatchalian, president of the Philippine Pediatric Society, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) assistant director and Ruby’s older sister, passed away from COVID-19 last Thursday.

She was then the ninth doctor in the Philippines to succumb to the deadly infection.

In a report by GMA News, Ruby said her family's quarantine should be ended but it has been extended for another week.

Last week, Ruby paid tribute to her sister with an Instagram post.

“I love you so much my big sister (heart emojis) smile say hi to Mom Dad and manong robert. Be at peace do not worry about us anymore. Have fun in heaven! Love you so much!!!” she wrote.

In a message sent to ABS-CBN News, Ruby shared that they were unable to say goodbye and see her sister for the last time since Dr. Sally was immediately cremated, as what happens with others that died of COVID-19.