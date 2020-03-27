Matteo Guidicelli's birthday wish come true: 'Thank you Mrs. Guidicelli'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli on his 30th birthday said he is having the time of his life, thanks to wife Sarah Geronimo, whom he has been married to for a month.

“Thank you Mrs. Guidicelli for everything. First birthday with you as your husband and I will forever cherish every single day with you,” Matteo said.

“These days have reminded me of how precious life really is. Family, friends, loved ones and everyone out there, thank you very much for the greetings! God bless us all. Stay safe everyone.”

In a separate post, Matteo thanked all fans and loved ones for sending greetings.

He, however, acknowledged the difficulty of celebrating amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis that has overtaken the country and much of the world.

“You know I was telling Sarah and the family today, it's difficult to have a 'happy' birthday because of the situation today. Thinking of everybody that's suffering, thinking of everybody that has lost their lives. The doctors that have passed, the patients that have passed... It's breaking my heart every single day,” he confessed.



“Things that made me realize today is that life is so precious. Simple things in life are so precious: family, my wife, my dad, my mom, my brother, my sister, our dogs, our helpers, everybody...everybody is so precious and I'll be thankful for every single day and every single minute."

The actor called on Filipinos to unite and help out during the outbreak, instead of spreading hate.

