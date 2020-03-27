MOVIES
MUSIC
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli on Mar. 26, 2020, his 30th birthday, said he is having the time of his life thanks to wife Sarah Geronimo, whom he has been married to for a month.
Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram, screengrab
Matteo Guidicelli's birthday wish come true: 'Thank you Mrs. Guidicelli'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 7:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli on his 30th birthday said he is having the time of his life, thanks to wife Sarah Geronimo, whom he has been married to for a month.

“Thank you Mrs. Guidicelli for everything. First birthday with you as your husband and I will forever cherish every single day with you,” Matteo said.

“These days have reminded me of how precious life really is. Family, friends, loved ones and everyone out there, thank you very much for the greetings! God bless us all. Stay safe everyone.”

Related: Matteo Guidicelli opens up on first week of marriage with Sarah Geronimo

In a separate post, Matteo thanked all fans and loved ones for sending greetings.

He, however, acknowledged the difficulty of celebrating amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis that has overtaken the country and much of the world.

Related: Sarah Geronimo 'hacks' Matteo Guidicelli's Instagram for sweet birthday post

“You know I was telling Sarah and the family today, it's difficult to have a 'happy' birthday because of the situation today. Thinking of everybody that's suffering, thinking of everybody that has lost their lives. The doctors that have passed, the patients that have passed... It's breaking my heart every single day,” he confessed.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you all and stay safe.

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog) on

“Things that made me realize today is that life is so precious. Simple things in life are so precious: family, my wife, my dad, my mom, my brother, my sister, our dogs, our helpers, everybody...everybody is so precious and I'll be thankful for every single day and every single minute."

The actor called on Filipinos to unite and help out during the outbreak, instead of spreading hate.

Related: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli's first duet, over 100 stars raise P236M for Luzon quarantine beneficiaries

ASHMATT MATTEO GUIDICELLI NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Actor Menggie Cobarrubias dies of suspected COVID-19
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Actor Menggie Cobarrubias passed away this morning due to suspected novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), his niece...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"Ding, ang bato!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Iza Calzado treated for pneumonia, awaiting COVID-19 test results
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
She is seen intubated while lying on a hospital bed.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Have fun in heaven': Ruby Rodriguez pays tribute to frontliner sister who died of COVID-19
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In an interview with radio program Dobol B sa News TV, Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines President Dr....
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruby Rodriguez slams fake news about sister with COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
TV host Ruby Rodriguez slammed fake news saying that her sister, doctor Sally Gatchalian, died due to the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Kapuso, Kapamilya stars mourn award-winning actor Menggie Cobarrubias' passing
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Nothing less than a star-studded farewell greeted the passing of award-winning actor Domingo "Menggie" Cobarrubias, as celebrity...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Meghan Markle to begin new life by narrating Disney elephant film
7 hours ago
Prince Harry's wife Meghan will make an instant start to life away from Britain's royal frontline by narrating a new film...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Beauties to the rescue
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
The all-too-familiar line “Beauty with a purpose,” which sometimes rings hollow, takes on a substantial meaning...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
ABS-CBN airs 1st digital concertworldwide for Pantawid ng Pag-ibig
By Kane Errol Choa | 21 hours ago
The emotional plea of a taxi driver interviewed in TV Patrol because he lost his daily source of income following the implementation...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Christian Li: A classical idol of the ‘tween’ set
By Baby A. Gil | 21 hours ago
We are familiar with the term jaw-dropping.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with