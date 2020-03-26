Miss World denies CEO has COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Organization denied that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Julia Morley tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In its official Twitter account, the organization said Julia is well and working in her London office.

We are aware of news circulating on the web and from fake online accounts it has been reported that Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO has Coronavirus. This is not true and has already been denied many times. Julia Morley is well and is working at her office in London. #MissWorld — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 26, 2020

Due to the rumors, Internet users showered the Miss World Organization CEO with well wishes and prayers for speedy recovery.

Julia, however, confirmed that she never tested positive for the virus.

In Miss Nepal Hidden Treasure Facebook page, Julia was quoted as denying the speculations.

“I can assure you that I have not got coronavirus, since it was tested recently.What I did have was a very bad cold and this was put down as possible but was never confirmed and on checking, no coronavirus was found. I can assure you therefore, there is no problem as far as we are concerned,” Julia said.

Reports said that Julia was in Nepal along with Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh and Director of the Miss World Organization Steve Douglas from March 5 to 8, where she reportedly interacted with several celebrities and socialized in various parts of Nepal.