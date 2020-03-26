MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez with Miss World Organization Chairman Julia Morley; Katarina with other Miss World Philippines 2018 winners
Miss World Philippines via Facebook
Miss World denies CEO has COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 6:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Organization denied that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Julia Morley tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In its official Twitter account, the organization said Julia is well and working in her London office.

“We are aware of news circulating on the web and from fake online accounts it has been reported that Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO has Coronavirus. This is not true and has already been denied many times. Julia Morley is well and is working at her office in London,” the organization wrote.

Due to the rumors, Internet users showered the Miss World Organization CEO with well wishes and prayers for speedy recovery.  

Julia, however, confirmed that she never tested positive for the virus.

In Miss Nepal Hidden Treasure Facebook page, Julia was quoted as denying the speculations.

“I can assure you that I have not got coronavirus, since it was tested recently.What I did have was a very bad cold and this was put down as possible but was never confirmed and on checking, no coronavirus was found. I can assure you therefore, there is no problem as far as we are concerned,” Julia said.

Reports said that Julia was in Nepal along with Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh and Director of the Miss World Organization Steve Douglas from March 5 to 8, where she reportedly interacted with several celebrities and socialized in various parts of Nepal.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Actor Menggie Cobarrubias dies of suspected COVID-19
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
Actor Menggie Cobarrubias passed away this morning due to suspected novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), his niece...
Entertainment
fbfb
Iza Calzado treated for pneumonia, awaiting COVID-19 test results
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
She is seen intubated while lying on a hospital bed.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruby Rodriguez slams fake news about sister with COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
TV host Ruby Rodriguez slammed fake news saying that her sister, doctor Sally Gatchalian, died due to the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Nora Aunor prays for Christopher de Leon's continued healing from COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Superstar” Nora Aunor aired her reaction to talent manager Lolit Solis' joke on her.
Entertainment
fbfb
Join Vic & Pauleen’s prayer brigade
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Besides minding our physical well-being and our mental health (discussed by Hopeline head Jeannie Goulbourn in yesterday’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests negative for COVID-19
By Alice Ritchie | 7 hours ago
The disclosure about the future king, whose age puts him in the most-risk category for the disease, came as Britain said there...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Why Kingdom fans should be thankful to Kim Sung-kyu
By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
South Korean star Kim Sung-kyu plays the character Yeong-shin, a mysterious but fierce fighter in the hit period zombie series...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Seth and Kyle share names of endearment for onscreen partners
By Boy Abunda | 19 hours ago
“Ali.” “Bala.”
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Comics (March 26, 2020)
19 hours ago
Comics (March 26, 2020)
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace says
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Prince Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the British throne, tests positive for novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with