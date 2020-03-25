MOVIES
Scene from 'Survivor: Caramoan'
One Three Media, United Artists Media Group, MGM Television
Jack TV, which carried 'Survivor' shot in Philippines, to go off-air starting April 1
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Satellite television provider Cignal TV on Tuesday said that popular channel Jack TV will cease its small screen broadcast starting on April 1 or April Fool’s Day, but it doesn’t seem like they’re kidding.

"Please be informed that the Jack TV channel will end its TV broadcast effective April 1, 2020. This came from the decision of its channel provider, Solar Entertainment," Cignal TV said in a Tuesday statement posted on its verified Facebook account.

The media and telecommunications firm said that it will consequently remove Jack TV (channel 126) from its lineup.



Among Jack TV’s mainstay content watched by Filipino audiences are "the latest seasons of award-winning, action-packed shows and premium dramas," according to its website.

The channel also carried popular content such as live telecasts of The Grammys and TV shows "TMZ" and "Survivor," including "Survivor: Caramoan" shot in Caramoan, Camarines Sur, Philippines.

With the announcement of its looming interruption, Jack TV as we know it falls just a few months short of celebrating its 15th birthday, first test launching on May 5, 2005 before officially debuting July 12 of the same year.

