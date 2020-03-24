Rapper swears to never 'swear' again vs government's COVID-19 efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rapper Brandon Perang publicly apologized and vowed never again to post negative comments on social media against the government's novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) protocols, particularly quarantine and social distancing measures, after facing a violation for a social media post.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Perang cursed at government officials implementing the curfew and claimed that he and others held a rap battle despite the curfew and ban on social gathering being enforced.

He was reportedly called out by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in a live press conference and subsequently surrendered voluntarily to police in Mandaue City on Monday afternoon.

“I’m sorry. I’m very very sorry. Wala lang gyud ko sa saktong panimuot. Wa ko kadawat. Wa ko maanad aning bag-o nga balaod nga quarantine [ug] curfew (I haven’t been in my right mind lately. I just can’t accept the new developments. I am not used to these new regulations on the (community) quarantine and curfew),” Perang said in a report by Cebu Daily News.

The governor, however, reportedly said that they will still file the case against the rapper to set an example against future violators.

Perang will meanwhile be sent home lacking charges as there is no legal reason to detain him currently. — With reports from Cebu Daily News