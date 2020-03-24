MOVIES
MUSIC
Actress Alex Gonzaga
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
'Mother packer': Alex Gonzaga packs groceries for quarantine beneficiaries
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga earned praises on social media after she distributed relief goods to people in her hometown Taytay, which has been affected by the enhanced community quarantine due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Social media users took to Twitter to thank Alex for her efforts.

“@Mscathygonzaga  thank u so much para sa puso mo sa mga kapwa mo Taytayeños,” a Twitter user wrote.

“God bless your good heart Ate! I love you,” another user commented.

The “Home Sweetie Home” star also posted on her social media accounts the relief goods she distributed and thanked the people who made the project possible.

“Thank you to the people risking their own health to help us distribute our small relief goods for our kababayans. Sana makatulong ito kahit paano sa mga mabibigyan,” she wrote.

In another post, she made fun of her parents and jokingly called them "father and mother packers" who are restless in helping her pack relief goods. It can be recalled that recently, socialite Cat Arambulo became viral online for her "mother f-----" video.

Related: Alleged hoarder's near-P1M grocery bill, socialite's 'anti-poor' video go viral amid Luzon quarantine

 

She also appealed to the government to use the calamity funds properly to help the people.

“Lord please touch all our leaders/authorities to use all our calamity funds for the people. In this time, wala na sana matempt magtago for personal interest. People are dying and sacrificing their lives. This is our prayer,” she said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bayani Agbayani mistakenly called finance undersecretary in Lower House
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya comedian Bayani Agbayani became the talk of the town in social media on Monday after a lawmaker “designated”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli's first duet, over 100 stars raise P236M for Luzon quarantine beneficiaries
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
The newlyweds sang Leona Lewis’ “You Are The Reason” in their new home together.
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay-R and Mica enjoy being husband and wife
By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
After seven years of being committed to each other, Jay-R and Mica Javier finally tied the knot in a wedding ceremony at The...
Entertainment
fbfb
A new challenge for Bianca Umali
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
An award-winning actress, an amazing dancer, a fashion inspiration, and an ardent advocate of education and women empowerment,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel’s Sandalan hits right home
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
The Voice Kids alumnus Angel Andal’s debut digital single Sandalan might be bound for the hit parade in this difficult...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Megan Young talks about finding the perfect partner
1 hour ago
The multi-talented Megan Young shares her thought on finding the perfect partner in love and in life.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Guwapo pa rin': Sandy Andolong shares Christopher de Leon's status after testing positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Veteran actress Sandy Andolong gave an update on her husband Christopher de Leon after the actor revealed that he tested positive...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Angel Locsin leads stars in setting up air-con tents for health workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin and her friends set up air-conditioned tents for health workers fighting against the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Mariel de Leon shares dad Christopher's ordeal just to get COVID-19 tested
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Mariel's clarifications came just as "VIPs" became a top trending topic on Twitter as users criticize politicians and some...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Kingdom lead star Ju Ji-hoon rises up to the challenge
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
South Korea star Ju Ji-hoon loves playing Crown Prince Lee Chang in Netflix’s zombie thriller Kingdom.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with