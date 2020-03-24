'Mother packer': Alex Gonzaga packs groceries for quarantine beneficiaries

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga earned praises on social media after she distributed relief goods to people in her hometown Taytay, which has been affected by the enhanced community quarantine due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Social media users took to Twitter to thank Alex for her efforts.

“@Mscathygonzaga thank u so much para sa puso mo sa mga kapwa mo Taytayeños,” a Twitter user wrote.

“God bless your good heart Ate! I love you,” another user commented.

The “Home Sweetie Home” star also posted on her social media accounts the relief goods she distributed and thanked the people who made the project possible.

“Thank you to the people risking their own health to help us distribute our small relief goods for our kababayans. Sana makatulong ito kahit paano sa mga mabibigyan,” she wrote.

In another post, she made fun of her parents and jokingly called them "father and mother packers" who are restless in helping her pack relief goods. It can be recalled that recently, socialite Cat Arambulo became viral online for her "mother f-----" video.

She also appealed to the government to use the calamity funds properly to help the people.

“Lord please touch all our leaders/authorities to use all our calamity funds for the people. In this time, wala na sana matempt magtago for personal interest. People are dying and sacrificing their lives. This is our prayer,” she said.