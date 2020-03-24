MOVIES
MUSIC
One of the most celebrated Filipinas, Megan Young continues to have a rewarding career.
Photo Release
Megan Young talks about finding the perfect partner
(Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Not a lot of people know I’m an avid gamer myself. People find it unconventional! They’re surprised and amused to know that about me,” begins Megan Young, who currently plays League of Legends, Pokemon and Stardew Valley.

For her, life is about making the right choices and pursuing one’s passion. “If there’s one thing that gaming taught me, it would be learning how to plan ahead, strategize,” she says.

One of the most celebrated Filipinas, Megan continues to have a rewarding career as an actress, host, beauty queen and content creator. She is also a new wife to Mikael Daez.

“I’m able to balance everything because I found the perfect partner. Unlike in online games, we only have one chance at life and so it is important to have the right support system—not just your life-partner but also your career, business or financial partners,” Megan shares.

“Years ago, I made the choice to switch to Security Bank. That was in 2013. Since then, banking has been one less thing I worry about. I have more time to spend with people I love and pursue my interests, such as traveling and gaming. Come to think of it, I wouldn’t be able to discover my passion for gaming if not for the time that was freed up,” she recalls.

This statement comes as no surprise. Security Bank offers products and services that take into consideration convenience and the customers’ needs.

Bank better

BetterBanking™—the bank’s trademark brand promise—allows customers to have more time for the things they love by making banking easier.

The bank continues to occupy the Philippine retail banking space with innovative products such as the award-winning All Access Account, which is both a savings and checking account.

“My whole family, even Mikael, banks with them. This brings me peace of mind, knowing that they are being taken care of by the same financial partner I trust,” Megan says.

All Access comes with free life insurance of up to P3 million worth of coverage—no medical exams required—which she and her family find very valuable.

Moreover, with just one valid ID, customers can open an account with Security Bank. All Access already comes with a free passbook, debit MasterCard and checkbook upon availing. This saves customers the hassle of individually applying for different products.

Customers like Megan who are usually on the go can take advantage of the features of the Security Bank mobile app.

“Online banking is my saving grace nowadays. During tapings, I do my financial transactions in between takes. I can even bank while gaming, streaming or while I’m on vacation abroad with Mikael. So I’m thankful I get to live the life I want, and that is a reward of BetterBanking,” she explains.

Watch as Megan talks about her BetterBanking™ experience in this new video. Entrepreneur and fellow Security Bank client Erwan Heussaff shares his experience in banking and business here.

 

Know more about Security Bank’s BetterBanking stories campaign and innovative business products and services at securitybank.com or fb.com/securitybank.

BETTER BANKING MEGAN YOUNG SECURITY BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bayani Agbayani mistakenly called finance undersecretary in Lower House
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya comedian Bayani Agbayani became the talk of the town in social media on Monday after a lawmaker “designated”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli's first duet, over 100 stars raise P236M for Luzon quarantine beneficiaries
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
The newlyweds sang Leona Lewis’ “You Are The Reason” in their new home together.
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay-R and Mica enjoy being husband and wife
By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
After seven years of being committed to each other, Jay-R and Mica Javier finally tied the knot in a wedding ceremony at The...
Entertainment
fbfb
A new challenge for Bianca Umali
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
An award-winning actress, an amazing dancer, a fashion inspiration, and an ardent advocate of education and women empowerment,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel’s Sandalan hits right home
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
The Voice Kids alumnus Angel Andal’s debut digital single Sandalan might be bound for the hit parade in this difficult...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
47 minutes ago
'Mother packer': Alex Gonzaga packs groceries for quarantine beneficiaries
By Jan Milo Severo | 47 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga earned praises on social media after she distributed relief goods to people in her hometown...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Guwapo pa rin': Sandy Andolong shares Christopher de Leon's status after testing positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Veteran actress Sandy Andolong gave an update on her husband Christopher de Leon after the actor revealed that he tested positive...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Angel Locsin leads stars in setting up air-con tents for health workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin and her friends set up air-conditioned tents for health workers fighting against the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Mariel de Leon shares dad Christopher's ordeal just to get COVID-19 tested
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Mariel's clarifications came just as "VIPs" became a top trending topic on Twitter as users criticize politicians and some...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Kingdom lead star Ju Ji-hoon rises up to the challenge
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
South Korea star Ju Ji-hoon loves playing Crown Prince Lee Chang in Netflix’s zombie thriller Kingdom.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with