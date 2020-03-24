Megan Young talks about finding the perfect partner

MANILA, Philippines — “Not a lot of people know I’m an avid gamer myself. People find it unconventional! They’re surprised and amused to know that about me,” begins Megan Young, who currently plays League of Legends, Pokemon and Stardew Valley.

For her, life is about making the right choices and pursuing one’s passion. “If there’s one thing that gaming taught me, it would be learning how to plan ahead, strategize,” she says.

One of the most celebrated Filipinas, Megan continues to have a rewarding career as an actress, host, beauty queen and content creator. She is also a new wife to Mikael Daez.

“I’m able to balance everything because I found the perfect partner. Unlike in online games, we only have one chance at life and so it is important to have the right support system—not just your life-partner but also your career, business or financial partners,” Megan shares.

“Years ago, I made the choice to switch to Security Bank. That was in 2013. Since then, banking has been one less thing I worry about. I have more time to spend with people I love and pursue my interests, such as traveling and gaming. Come to think of it, I wouldn’t be able to discover my passion for gaming if not for the time that was freed up,” she recalls.

This statement comes as no surprise. Security Bank offers products and services that take into consideration convenience and the customers’ needs.

Bank better

BetterBanking™—the bank’s trademark brand promise—allows customers to have more time for the things they love by making banking easier.

The bank continues to occupy the Philippine retail banking space with innovative products such as the award-winning All Access Account, which is both a savings and checking account.

“My whole family, even Mikael, banks with them. This brings me peace of mind, knowing that they are being taken care of by the same financial partner I trust,” Megan says.

All Access comes with free life insurance of up to P3 million worth of coverage—no medical exams required—which she and her family find very valuable.

Moreover, with just one valid ID, customers can open an account with Security Bank. All Access already comes with a free passbook, debit MasterCard and checkbook upon availing. This saves customers the hassle of individually applying for different products.

Customers like Megan who are usually on the go can take advantage of the features of the Security Bank mobile app.

“Online banking is my saving grace nowadays. During tapings, I do my financial transactions in between takes. I can even bank while gaming, streaming or while I’m on vacation abroad with Mikael. So I’m thankful I get to live the life I want, and that is a reward of BetterBanking,” she explains.

Watch as Megan talks about her BetterBanking™ experience in this new video. Entrepreneur and fellow Security Bank client Erwan Heussaff shares his experience in banking and business here.

Know more about Security Bank’s BetterBanking stories campaign and innovative business products and services at securitybank.com or fb.com/securitybank.