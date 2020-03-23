MOVIES
Indira Varma (right) played as Oberyn Martell's (left) lover Ellaria Sand in "Game of Thrones."
HBO via 'Game of Thrones' Wikipedia
Another 'Game of Thrones' star tests positive for COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The British actress, who played Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, announced her condition through her Instagram account.

"I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," Indira wrote.

Her diagnosis reportedly came two days after fellow "GOT" actor Kristofer Hivju announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress, who currently stars on ABC’s drama series "For Life," had been in rehearsals for Anton Chekhov’s play “The Seagull” in London’s West End, alongside fellow "GOT" star Emilia Clarke.

The play is on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes,” Indira wrote on her Instagram.

