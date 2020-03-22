MOVIES
Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado with daughter Jayda: A more intimate, more meaningful celebration.
Jessa & Dingdong mark 19th wedding year in quarantine
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - March 22, 2020 - 12:00am

Unlike in previous years and in keeping with the critical times, Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary last March 18 in austerity — that is, at home with their only daughter Jayda who is turning 17 in June.

“Candle-lit dinner pa rin,” Jessa told Funfare. “We shared pasta na kami na rin ang nagluto. Very intimate ang celebration but very meaningful. Celebrating in quarantine.”

Like everybody else, the Avanzados are self-quarantined, catching up on family bonding, along with one kasambahay and the driver who couldn’t go home to his family in Pampanga due to the transportation restriction. Both of their projects (corporate shows, etc.) have either been cancelled or postponed, including the shoot for Jessa’s GMA series Pepito Manaloto (once or twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays; now replaying old episodes like other GMA shows).

With so much time at hand, the family has several activities to keep them busy.

“We play board games, work on our computers, do a lot of cooking at nagliligpit-ligpit ng bagay-bagay,” disclosed Jessa. “Si Jayda naman, busy sa kanyang studio which is right in her room. Workout? Yes, we have time for that. We walk around our village para din naman makalanghap ng fresh air.”

Thankfully, Jessa has stocked up on basic necessities such as sanitizer, alcohol and Vitamin C.

“You know, may pagka-OC (obsessive-compulsive) ako,” admitted Jessa with a laugh. “Every time we are in the US, we always buy these items at Costco. Recently naman, we bought them from local supermarkets. There were crowds in the three supermarkets that we went to pero nakipagsapalaran kami para makabili.”

Incidentally, Jessa only laughed at Chuckie Dreyfus’ claim that he had 10 girlfriends during their That’s Entertainment days years ago, including her and Sunshine Cruz who denied it, saying that she had only one boyfriend and that was Cesar Montano whom she married (and separated from; marriage annulled). Chuckie was a guest on Eat, Bulaga’s Bawal Judgmental segment last week, together with That’s graduates Ramon Christopher, Jaypee de Guzman and Jovit Moya (now a cop), among others.

Asked for comment, Jessa simply said, “Negative.”

beautiful gift from Archbishop Socrates Villegas, very timely in the prevailing situation

Thank you, Archbishop Villegas

I just got a beautiful rosary bracelet from Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan who sent it to me (and Ronald Constantino) through Marichu “Manay Ichu” Maceda.

Enclosed in the cute package is this note: Rosary means “Crown of Roses.” Each time you say a Hail Mary, you are giving the Virgin Mary a beautiful Rose and each complete Rosary makes Her a crown of roses.

I wish to thank Archbishop Villegas for this gift which is a big help in a trying time like this.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

