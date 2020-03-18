Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens slammed for 'damaging' COVID-19 remarks

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens found herself in the receiving end of criticism due to her remark on the potential quarantine timeline for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram account, the “Highschool Musical” star broadcasted a live video saying that death from the virus is inevitable.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t. I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” Vanessa said.

“I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” she added.

Social media users lambasted Vanessa because of her statement.

“#Vanessahudgens - People are losing their jobs. They are dying. They are sick. They have no money. No groceries. No contact with loved ones. And you're moaning about coachella being postponed til July. If I were in charge of coachella I'd ban you out of spite,” a Twitter user commented.

“#VanessaHudgens her speech is not just terrible but so damaging to all the young people that are listening her! STAY AT HOME. I’m from Italy and I’m been in quarantine for 2 weeks now. I’m not having fun but we all have to do it. We are in the same shit. Cannot stand ignorance!!” another user wrote.

“#VanessaHudgens career will be dead after posting this. It's like inevitable,” another user wrote.

After receiving backlash, Vanessa took to Instagram to clear her name, saying that she was taken out of context.

“Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside y’all,” she said in her Instagram story.