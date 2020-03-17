MOVIES
In this file photo, Sebastian Duterte is seen running for the vice mayoral post.
Davao CIO Jefry Tupas via Facebook
Baste Duterte reportedly under home quarantine for suspected COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:54 p.m.) — Presidential son, Davao City Vice Mayor and former TV host Sebastian “Baste” Duterte is reportedly undergoing a voluntary two-week home quarantine as a” person under monitoring” (PUM) for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), his older sister Mayor Sara Duterte confirmed.

"I am subjecting myself to a 14-day self-quarantine immediately after experiencing flu-like symptoms in the past days and considering my travel to Metro Manila four weeks ago,” Baste posted on social media.

The 32-year-old reportedly experienced symptoms like cough, fever and sore throat, according to a Dobol B sa News TV report that cited his older sister.

He assured his supporters that he is gradually recovering.

“As of today, I am feeling a lot better. I am currently isolated at my residence while I wait for the clearance from my doctor that I may be able to go out again.”

While Baste is being monitored by a doctor, he has been allegedly told by Sara to save COVID-19 testing kits for those exhibiting more severe symptoms due to limited supplies.

The youngest son of President Rodrigo Duterte called for public cooperation with local government units to help combat COVID-19.

“I would like to remind everyone to always follow the guidelines from the local government in view of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Let us take this matter seriously and help one another in overcoming this health crisis.”

