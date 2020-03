'Proud' Chito Miranda praises Neri Naig for donating to health workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya actress Neri Naig-Miranda showed a sweet gesture for health workers in Tagaytay Medical Center recently as she appreciated them for being in the frontline in the battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram account, Neri showed the 800 rolls of Spanish bread and 800 coffee sachets she packed for the health workers.

Related Stories Neri Naig shares how Chito Miranda changed his rock star lifestyle

“800 rolls of spanish bread, and 800 coffee sachets para sa lahat ng mga bayani natin sa Tagaytay Medical Center,” she wrote.

“Gusto lang namin talaga na iparamdam sa kanila kung gaano namin naa-appreciate yung ginagawa nila at sana sa ganitong paraan ay mapangiti namin sila inspite ng nararamdaman nilang pagod, puyat, at pangamba,” she added.

Neri, who began her showbiz career in ABS-CBN’s “Star Circle Quest,” owned different businesses such as Neri’s Not-So-Secret Garden and Neri’s Bakeshop, to name a few. She thanked the health workers and called them "modern day heroes."

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagtatrabaho sa lahat ng ospital lalo na po sa mga panahon na eto. Bayani po talaga kayo,” she said.

Meanwhile, her husband, rock star Chito Miranda, shared how proud he is of Neri by sharing Neri's post in his Instagram account.

“Good job, asawa ko. Oo...proud talaga ako sa kanya,” the Parokya ni Edgar frontman wrote.