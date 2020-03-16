MOVIES
Olga Kurylenko in a scene in 'Johnny English Strikes Again' released in 2018
Focus Features/Released
Bond girl in home quarantine due to COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 6:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former "James Bond" girl Olga Kurylenko was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram account, the Ukrainian-born French actress and model known for her role in the James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" revealed that she tested positive recently.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously,” Olga wrote.

Kurylenko starred opposite Daniel Craig in "Quantum of Solace" as Bolivian secret agent Camille Montes, a role for which she did dialect training.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kurylenko had recently finished shooting her upcoming movie "The Bay Of Silence."

Her recent movies include Stephen S. Campanelli's “Momentum” in 2015, Terrence Malick's “To the Wonder” in 2012, “Oblivion" in 2013, “The Water Diviner” in 2014, “Johnny English Strikes Again” in 2018 and “The Room” in 2019.

