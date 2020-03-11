Kim Chiu addresses fans, assailants a week after ambush

MANILA, Philippines — A week after the unfortunate ambush happened to her, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu updated her fans on social media.

In her Instagram account, Kim said the incident made her realize that life is short and precious.

"It has been a week since.... that day made me realize life is really short, life is very precious and most of all felt God’s presence he protected me, my PA and my driver,. None of us was hurt. He is really powerful amongst us all," Kim started her lengthy post.

She added that what happened to her was a miracle.

"I must say it was a miracle. I could not explain the feeling but I know he was with us and so our guardian angels," she said.

Kim also thanked the people who supported her through her trying times.

"I want to thank my AbsCbn family Direk Lauren Dyogi who picked me up at taping and secured my safety all through out and abscbn bosses Tita Cory, Sir Mark and Sir Carlo to my StarMagic family Tita Mariole and Mr M, my handler Ate Edith and my sister Ate Lakam, to my friend Ranvel Rufino for urgently went on set with lawyers with him thank you sobra sa inyo," she said.

"So many people helped me get through this I am blessed to be surrounded with these kind of people they dont have to do this ang dami na nilang pinoroblema but still they insisted to help me. Now everything is slowly unfolding and I am glad that I am alive despite........ I realized a lot of things., you discover people who are willing to help, people who care for you and people who just wants to bring you down," she added.

Kim also addressed her assailants, saying: "I don’t want to get mad at them or 'hate' them."

She said the love she receives is enough for her to not feel hatred and bitterness over what happened.

"Puno ng pasasalmat ang puso ko, Im just happy that I am here posting another IG post and thanking HIM for this Precious life! Tuloy ang buhay," she said.

"I want to thank tita cory and tita mariole for the continuous update. Thank you for always checking on me. Atty Aby and Atty Edwin thank you. Papa God maraming salamat po. Now no need to be scared. ???? Kung wala ka namang ginagawang masama, there is no need to be scared," she ended her post.