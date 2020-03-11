MOVIES
MUSIC
'Love Thy Woman' star Kim Chiu
Kim Chiu via Instagram, screenshot
Kim Chiu addresses fans, assailants a week after ambush
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — A week after the unfortunate ambush happened to her, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu updated her fans on social media.

In her Instagram account, Kim said the incident made her realize that life is short and precious. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has been a week since.... that day made me realize life is really short, life is very precious and most of all felt God’s presence he protected me, my PA and my driver,. None of us was hurt. He is really powerful amongst us all. I must say it was a miracle. I could not explain the feeling but I know he was with us and so our guardian angels. I want to thank my AbsCbn family Direk Lauren Dyogi who picked me up at taping and secured my safety all through out and abscbn bosses Tita Cory, Sir Mark and Sir Carlo to my StarMagic family Tita Mariole and Mr M, my handler Ate Edith and my sister Ate Lakam, to my friend Ranvel Rufino for urgently went on set with lawyers with him thank you sobra sa inyo. So many people helped me get through this I am blessed to be surrounded with these kind of people they dont have to do this ang dami na nilang pinoroblema but still they insisted to help me. Now everything is slowly unfolding and I am glad that I am alive despite........ I realized a lot of things., you discover people who are willing to help, people who care for you and people who just wants to bring you down. I don’t want to get mad at them or “hate” them., Puno ng pasasalmat ang puso ko, Im just happy that I am here posting another IG post and thanking HIM for this Precious life! Tuloy ang buhay!???????? . . . I want to thank tita cory and tita mariole for the continuous update. Thank you for always checking on me. Atty Aby and Atty Edwin thank you. Papa God maraming salamat po. Now no need to be scared. ???? Kung wala ka namang ginagawang masama, there is no need to be scared. #grateful #Faith ??????????

A post shared by Kim Chiu ???? (@chinitaprincess) on

"It has been a week since.... that day made me realize life is really short, life is very precious and most of all felt God’s presence he protected me, my PA and my driver,. None of us was hurt. He is really powerful amongst us all," Kim started her lengthy post. 

She added that what happened to her was a miracle. 

"I must say it was a miracle. I could not explain the feeling but I know he was with us and so our guardian angels," she said. 

Kim also thanked the people who supported her through her trying times. 

"I want to thank my AbsCbn family Direk Lauren Dyogi who picked me up at taping and secured my safety all through out and abscbn bosses Tita Cory, Sir Mark and Sir Carlo to my StarMagic family Tita Mariole and Mr M, my handler Ate Edith and my sister Ate Lakam, to my friend Ranvel Rufino for urgently went on set with lawyers with him thank you sobra sa inyo," she said. 

"So many people helped me get through this I am blessed to be surrounded with these kind of people they dont have to do this ang dami na nilang pinoroblema but still they insisted to help me. Now everything is slowly unfolding and I am glad that I am alive despite........ I realized a lot of things., you discover people who are willing to help, people who care for you and people who just wants to bring you down," she added. 

Kim also addressed her assailants, saying: "I don’t want to get mad at them or 'hate' them."

She said the love she receives is enough for her to not feel hatred and bitterness over what happened.

"Puno ng pasasalmat ang puso ko, Im just happy that I am here posting another IG post and thanking HIM for this Precious life! Tuloy ang buhay," she said. 

"I want to thank tita cory and tita mariole for the continuous update. Thank you for always checking on me. Atty Aby and Atty Edwin thank you. Papa God maraming salamat po. Now no need to be scared. ???? Kung wala ka namang ginagawang masama, there is no need to be scared," she ended her post.

KIM CHIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bamboo's manager slams fake news about rock star's death
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock icon and Kapamilya singer Bamboo Mañalac was again a victim of fake news as...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney taps Moira Dela Torre to sing 'Mulan' theme song
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre was tapped to sing the theme song of the upcoming Disney movie "Mulan."
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza retaliates after 'drawing' remark vs Kim Chiu sparks controversy
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
Jay Sonza has triggered a wave of online backlash after claiming on social media that the ambush against Kapamilya actress...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sam Worthington to shoot new movie in Philippines
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Worthington has a soft spot for the Philippines because he appeared in the 2005 war film The Great Raid, which was about the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda retires 'Gandang Gabi Vice' to give way to new show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Gandang Gabi Vice," a talk show hosted by TV host and comedian Vice Ganda, has officially signed off after almost a decade...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
BIGBANG renews contract with YG for the first time without Seungri
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
BIGBANG will not yet disband and is set to continue promotions almost 14 years after their debut, a rare feat for any...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Gerald Anderson officially recognized as 'goodwill ambassador' in Congress
2 hours ago
Star Magic Actor Gerald Anderson was officially recognized as the Ambassador of Goodwill and Spokesperson of Philippine Youth...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Charo Santos compares Daniel Padilla to 'Crash Landing On You' star Hyun Bin
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
“Magaling. He has the instincts of an actor. He does his homework. Inaaral niya ang character niya. Sa set naman, maalaga...
Entertainment
fbfb
9 hours ago
Matteo Guidicelli denies Italy wedding rumors amid COVID-19 fears
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has denied rumors that he and wife Sarah Geronimo are set to wed in Italy late this mo...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Coachella postponed until October over coronavirus fears
10 hours ago
"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with