Matteo Guidicelli denies Italy wedding rumors amid COVID-19 fears

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has denied rumors that he and wife Sarah Geronimo are set to wed in Italy late this month.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe, the Filipino-Italian singer said he and Sarah had no plans to marry in Italy even before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"With the development that some areas in Italy have been locked down, I asked Matteo if plans for a wedding in Italy would still push thru. He clarified that there were no plans of a wedding in Italy to begin with. Even before the issue of the CoViD-19," MJ wrote on Twitter.

As of today, Italy has reportedly started a nationwide lockdown for having the second highest COVID-19 cases (10,149) following China.

It can be recalled that Matteo and Sarah tied the knot last February 20 via an intimate Christian wedding in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Yesterday, the National Youth Commission (NYC) has officially welcomed Guidicelli as its new youth ambassador.

In its Facebook page, NYC posted photos of the newlywed actor at the commission's office.

"The National Youth Commission formally welcomes Mr. Matteo Guidicelli, NYC Youth Ambassador, in an Awarding Ceremony on March 10, 2020, at the NYC Central Office," the NYC wrote.

During his welcome address, NYC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Enriquez said that Matteo is expected to serve as a role model in the promotion of the NYC's advocacy on the centers of youth participation under the Philippine Youth Development Plan (PYDP) namely: Peace Building and Security, Active Citizenship, Health, and Social Inclusion and Equity.

For his part, Matteo said: "The youth is the start and future of everything."

It was early this month that NYC announced that Matteo was appointed as its youth commissioner.

The NYC said the appointment was based on the Commission's Resolution No. 26, series of 2019, which "recognizes his significant contribution to youth development."