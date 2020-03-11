MOVIES
Bamboo's manager slams fake news about rock star's death
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock icon and Kapamilya singer Bamboo Mañalac was again a victim of fake news as rumors of him dying recently became a trending topic on social media. 

A website with URL Netw0rk-Channel.ucva.club claimed that the former Rivermaya frontman passed away. The post was published last March 6.

"BREAKlNG NEWS: PAALAM 'BAMBOO MANALAC', SaIamat sa lnspirasyong Binigay Mo...1976-2020," the fake site said.

According to Bamboo's manager Pancho Gonzales, the singer is alive and well and he was in his home when the fake news broke. 

Just last week, Philstar.com had an interview with Bamboo at his launch as new endorser of Tiger Beer. 

It was not the first time that Bamboo was victimized by hoax death rumors. 

Last year, fake news circulated that Bamboo was killed in a car crash in Quezon province.

