MOVIES
MUSIC
Star Magic talents
Star Magic/Released
'Hawak Kamay': Star Magic premieres music video supporting ABS-CBN franchise renewal
(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 8:01pm

MANILA, Philippines —  As an initiative to support ABS-CBN's franchise renewal, the TV network's Star Magic talent center has premiered a video special called "Hawak Kamay" on YouTube on Monday.

The music video shows Star Magic artists working behind the scenes. It also features interviews with some of the network's 11,000 staff and crew who might lose their jobs should the network's broadcasting services expire.

Produced by Star Magic and Hidlago Portraits, the music video takes off from Yeng Constantino's famous single of the same title. — Video from YouTube/Star Magic

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE STAR MAGIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Eat Bulaga' temporarily closes doors to live audience due to COVID-19 outbreak
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
GMA noontime show "Eat Bulaga" has temporarily stopped accepting live studio audience due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza retaliates after 'drawing' remark vs Kim Chiu sparks controversy
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Jay Sonza has triggered a wave of online backlash after claiming on social media that the ambush against Kapamilya actress...
Entertainment
fbfb
'No, you can't buy me': Ivana Alawi on indecent proposals
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 days ago
Social media star and Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed that she has been receiving many indecent proposals.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ogie & Ian: Showdown of the kilabot na titos?
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
Will there really be a “showdown” between Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion during their concert titled KilaboTitos...
Entertainment
fbfb
Reconnecting with my classmate Dinna
By Pat-P Daza | 21 hours ago
She was my classmate in grade school and high school in St. Paul. She went to the University of the Philippines and studied...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
International Women's Month: Celebrities, artists share inspiring quotes
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Looking for inspiration this International Women's Month?
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Shaina Magdayao clarifies role in ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz's new film
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Shaina added that she accepted to do the movie with her former lover because of director Lav Diaz. 
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Bamboo breaks silence on rumored Rivermaya reunion
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Bamboo shut down the possiblity of having a reunion with his former band Rivermaya. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
7 hours ago
Richard Juan defends Kim Chiu over 'staged' ambush allegations
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Richard Juan has defended his "Love Thy Woman" co-star Kim Chiu on allegations that the recent ambush on Kim's...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
WATCH: 'Bloodshot' star Vin Diesel greets Filipino fans
11 hours ago
Columbia Pictures has just shared a video of action superstar Vin Diesel greeting his Filipino fans and inviting them to watch...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with