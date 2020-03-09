'Hawak Kamay': Star Magic premieres music video supporting ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — As an initiative to support ABS-CBN's franchise renewal, the TV network's Star Magic talent center has premiered a video special called "Hawak Kamay" on YouTube on Monday.

The music video shows Star Magic artists working behind the scenes. It also features interviews with some of the network's 11,000 staff and crew who might lose their jobs should the network's broadcasting services expire.

Produced by Star Magic and Hidlago Portraits, the music video takes off from Yeng Constantino's famous single of the same title. — Video from YouTube/Star Magic