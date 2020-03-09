Shaina Magdayao clarifies role in ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz's new film

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Shaina Magdayao clarified that she only did a cameo role in ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz's comeback movie "Servando Magdamag."

“Actually, it’s not my film with [John Lloyd Cruz]. I’ll answer it once and for all para hindi na tayo humaba pa. It’s not my film with him. It’s his film. It’s a Ricky Lee material. It’s called 'Servando Magdamag.' It’s directed by Lav Diaz. It’s not my film. Cameo lang po ako,” she said in an interview with the media during the press conference of her 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival summer entry "Tagpuan."

Shaina added that she accepted to do the movie with her former lover because of director Lav Diaz.

“Sa lahat ng films na ginagawa ko po kasi with Direk Lav, hindi ko po hihindi-an ‘yan. I was able to attend so many international film festivals and the exposure he has given me is something na hindi ko inakalang mararating ko,” she said.

"Hindi ko inakalang ma-eexperience ko sa tanang buhay ko. So isang malaking utang na loob ko sa kanya ‘yun. So this is my way of thanking him by not saying 'no.' So I did a cameo to be very exact,” she added.

But after shooting the film, Shaina said she's happy that she was able to support the comeback movie of her ex-boyfriend, who she now calls her friend.

“At first, before shooting the film, ang disposition ko was okay gagawin ko ‘to for the love of Lav Diaz. But as we ended and by the last shooting day, I’m happy that I can now say that I was able to support not just my director Lav Diaz also my friend, John Lloyd,” Shaina said.

When asked about her present relationship with John Lloyd, Shaina said that they are "okay" but admitted that she can't see herself working with him again until the movie "Servando Magdamag."

“Okay naman kami nu’n. Pero never ko talaga nakita sarili ko na magkakasama kami sa trabaho. It was something na never ko naman na-experience before din," she said.

“Whenever you would always ask me, ‘I don’t think that it’s going to happen ever,’ ‘I don’t see any possibility.’ Because that’s the truth. And hindi ko talaga siya nakita. And ilang beses na rin ako natanong. Siguro sasagutin ko kung nandiyan na ‘yung opportunity. And the opportunity arrived."