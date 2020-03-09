MOVIES
Vin Diesel
Columbia Pictures
WATCH: 'Bloodshot' star Vin Diesel greets Filipino fans
(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 10:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Columbia Pictures has just shared a video of action superstar Vin Diesel greeting his Filipino fans and inviting them to watch his latest action thriller "Bloodshot."

Check out the clip below and watch "Bloodshot" in Philippine cinemas starting March 11.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is an elite soldier recently killed in action, brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins he’s an unstoppable force – the strongest warrior the corporation has ever created – and able to heal instantly. But in upgrading his body, the company is also manipulating his mind and memories. As he begins to remember his past life, Ray isn’t sure what’s real and what’s not – but he’s determined to take back control.

"Bloodshot" is directed by David S. F. Wilson, written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer, based on The Valiant Comic Book.  The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani and Vin Diesel.

The cast is led by Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

"Bloodshot" is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. — Video from YouTube/ColumbiaPicturesPhils

