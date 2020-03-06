North Korea reportedly slams ‘Crash Landing On You’ as ‘atrocious provocation’

MANILA, Philippines — A North Korean propaganda media outlet has published an editorial on Wednesday condemning South Korea’s latest hit TV drama series, which South Korean news sites believe to be “Crash Landing On You.”

“Recently, South Korean authorities and film producers are releasing anti-republic films and TV dramas that are deceptive, fabricated, absurd and impure, putting all their efforts on making strategic propaganda,” North Korea said through its online propaganda site Uriminzokkiri.

“It’s an unbearable insult against the same people and is unacceptable and atrocious provocation,” the website added.

The outlet also reportedly accused the show as “profiteering” from the tragedy between North and South Korea separation and even described viewers who enjoyed such subject as having “no shame” and “immoral.”

South Korea's biggest current television hit is a surreal unlikely tale of a billionaire heiress who accidentally paraglides into the North and falls in love with a chivalrous army officer serving Kim Jong Un.

"Crash Landing on You" is unashamedly fantastical in its plotlines, but has drawn praise for its portrayal of everyday life in the North, even down to accents and words.

The division of the peninsula is a regular theme in K-drama and K-movies, but it is unusual for so much of a show to be set in the North — in both Pyongyang and the countryside — and defectors have complimented its accuracy.

Portraits of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong Il — father of the current leader — appear on the walls of every home, with propaganda slogans in the streets of the set.

The crew included a writer and an actress from the North: "I felt like I was actually back in a North Korean village," said Kim A-ra, who played a villager.

The 16-part series reaches its climax on cable network tvN last month.

"It changed the stereotypes on North Korea and candidly showed that it too is a place where people live," said Yun Suk-jin, a professor at Chungnam National University.

It is also a manifestation of how tensions have eased on the peninsula, where fears of war in 2017 were replaced by a rapid diplomatic thaw and a series of summits, although the process is now stalled.

"The series wouldn't even have been planned and produced under heightened tensions," Yun added. "Even if it was, it would not have been well received."

On your bike

The story opens with the beautiful heiress to a South Korean business empire being swept up by a tornado while paragliding, and crashing on the wrong side of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone.

She meets a handsome North Korean soldier — the son of a top military general — and the two fall in love as he hides and protects her.

It is a vanishingly implausible scenario in a one-party state where intruders are jailed and disloyalty heavily punished.

Even more surreally, after she returns South, the hero and several comrades slip across the DMZ and into Seoul undetected to save her from a villain.

But viewers have been fascinated by the villagers' humble lifestyles -- the neighbors remain technically at war, with any contact between their citizens banned.

In one scene, a woman places a plastic bag over her bath to keep the water warm for longer. In another, a resident pedals vigorously on a bicycle-powered generator after a blackout to keep the television on.

South Korean fans found it humorous, but defector Han Song-ee was reminded of frequent power cuts in her homeland.

"Every home has a pedal power generator in North Korea," Han said in a YouTube video. "I cried watching the scene." — Reports from Sunghee Hwang, Agence France-Press