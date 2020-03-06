Rachelle Ann Go reprises London ‘Les Miserables’ role

MANILA, Philippines — Broadway and recording star Rachelle Ann Go has returned to London to reprise her role as Fantine in the restaging of “Les Misérables” in London, putting her local showbiz comeback on hold momentarily.

The iconic long-running musical theater production confirmed on social media that Rachelle will grace the stage for about three months between April 18 and July 27.

Last night we welcomed back @gorachelleann to #LesMiz London! She will be performing the role of Fantine up to 18 April and then will be back from 27 July. pic.twitter.com/MTSOCiMpHv — Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) March 3, 2020

Earlier this week, the singer revealed her blonde locks and new look from behind the scenes.

“Last night was fun but nerve wracking... I’ll be blonde for the next 7 weeks then back in July!” she posted on Instagram earlier this week.

The seasoned theater actress originally signed on for the role of Fantine at the 30th anniversary of the West End production in 2015.

For her portrayal as the impoverished single mother, Rachelle earned the distinction of “Best Performance in a Long-Running West End show (Female)” category of the Broadway World UK awards.