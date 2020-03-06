MOVIES
MUSIC
The iconic long-running musical theater production confirmed on social media that Rachelle will grace the stage for about three months between April 18 and July 27, 2020.
lesmizofficial via Instragram, screenshot
Rachelle Ann Go reprises London ‘Les Miserables’ role
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Broadway and recording star Rachelle Ann Go has returned to London to reprise her role as Fantine in the restaging of “Les Misérables” in London, putting her local showbiz comeback on hold momentarily.

The iconic long-running musical theater production confirmed on social media that Rachelle will grace the stage for about three months between April 18 and July 27.

Earlier this week, the singer revealed her blonde locks and new look from behind the scenes.

“Last night was fun but nerve wracking... I’ll be blonde for the next 7 weeks then back in July!” she posted on Instagram earlier this week.

The seasoned theater actress originally signed on for the role of Fantine at the 30th anniversary of the West End production in 2015.

For her portrayal as the impoverished single mother, Rachelle earned the distinction of “Best Performance in a Long-Running West End show (Female)” category of the Broadway World UK awards.

BROADWAY LES MISERABLES MUSICAL RACHELLE ANN GO THEATRE WEST END WEST END THEATER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Horrible': Xian Lim reacts to Kim Chiu van ambush
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Xian Lim has expressed relief after his girlfriend Kim Chiu survived a "horrible" shooting incident that...
Entertainment
fbfb
The better Julia: Claudine Barretto chooses Montes over Barretto
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Controversial star Claudine Barretto has reportedly stirred the pot with her niece Julia by insulting her acting skills on...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN working on protecting, getting justice for Kim Chiu
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN has condemned the shooting incident involving Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu together with her personal assistant and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jackie is back for good
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The long and winding road has led Jackie Forster back to where she feels she and her children should be ­— hom...
Entertainment
fbfb
How I ‘crash-landed’ ahead of the rest
By Nathalie Tomada | 3 days ago
A close encounter with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, stars of Netflix's smash hit K-drama
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Tabing Ilog is now a musical
By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
Twenty years after it was aired on ABS-CBN and became a huge teen drama show, Tabing Ilog is making a comeback. But this time...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
The Band’s Visit premieres in Manila
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
The Band’s Visit, one of the most awarded musicals in theater history, will have its international premiere in Manila....
Entertainment
fbfb
22 hours ago
Darren Espanto quits China's 'Singer 2020' due to COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
The pop star was initially chosen as the show's only Filipino guest performer for its finals on April 12.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting first child
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Katy Perry is expecting her first baby with British actor Orlando Bloom, the American singer revealed in the music video of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
1 day ago
Catriona Gray, empowered Pinays want us to strive for something greater
By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
When Catriona Gray won the coveted Miss Universe crown in 2018, she marked another “herstory” moment for the country....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with