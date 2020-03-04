Emotional Ebe Dancel dedicates solo concert to family, friends, fans

MANILA, Philippines — Warm orange lights flowed out of the stage to fill the entirety of Metrotent. At the same time, Ebe Dancel’s voice echoed to fill the hearts of everyone feeling the same ache and longing.

The song was “Hanggang Kailan Kita Mahihintay,” his latest single that made it to his first-ever solo concert last February 29. The Leap Day couldn’t be more fitting because it marked his 20th year in the music industry.

The rest of his song choices — 19 to make 20 in total — encompassed his musical career that began with his former band Sugarfree and continued as a solo artist to date. These songs, no matter how old or new, were given fresh renditions with the accompaniment of the Manila String Machine and the arrangement of musical director Chino David.

Yet even more notably, the concert, under the direction of Paolo Valenciano, evoked and celebrated the musicality and artistry of Dancel like no other.

‘Parang Atin Ang Gabi’

“Parang atin ang gabi…” Dancel belted out the lyrics of “Prom,” the first song of the night to delight of the audience composed of his family, closest friends and long-time fans.

True enough, the former Sugarfree frontman made everyone a part of his solo concert.

Even after saying he wanted to play more and talk less, the singer-songwriter didn’t lack words in gratifying those who have been part of his journey.

“Kasayaw” from second solo album “Bawat Daan” was dedicated to his mother, whom he inherited his good voice from. His mother was also a talented dancer in her youth, hence the song title.

Dancel also called on very special guests to join him on stage: his nephews and nieces. They blew bubbles as the uncle sang “Tulog Na,” smoothly laden with keyboards, violins and a flute solo by the Manila String Machine.

Iya Forbes/Released The former Sugarfree frontman made everyone a part of his solo concert.

He then honored Sugarfree fans with “Paalam na Kahapon.” “It's a love letter to some of you guys here. Please forgive me,” he asked from those who were unhappy and even angry after he left the band.

“That time, I felt like I lost my place in the world. I needed to be able to hear my own thoughts and this is the song that I came up with,” he opened up before performing.

Dancel didn’t forget to thank those who never left his side when he became solo, namely, his bandmates, "Sa Wakas" producer Angie Razul and his manager Trici Nicolas.

“The solo tag really is not very solo. A lot of people helped me along the way. It’s time to thank them,” he said.

‘Kapit Ka Sa Akin’

An unexpected moment in the concert came when Dancel candidly talked about his depression and anxiety, which he was diagnosed with in 2015. He, however, believed that he already had it as a kid.

“But I’m still here. And the big part of it was because I knew I wasn’t alone. Someone out there is feeling the exact same thing, so it’s very important to remind each other that we are not alone,” he said.

With this, he sang “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” with lyrics that went, “kapit ka sa akin, hindi kita iiwanan…”

He also played a short clip by Hopeline, a 24/7 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention hotline in the Philippines.

Photo Release/Karen dela Fuente 'This feels like a dream," Dancel said of his first solo concert.

Halfway through the concert, Dancel talked about his upcoming album “Baliktanaw,” under PolyEast Records, formerly EMI Philippines, which launched Sugarfree’s debut album “Sa Wakas.”

“Mariposa,” from the very album, was revealed to be re-recorded in “Baliktanaw” with a new arrangement by David. And while he was aware of the trappings of new renditions of old songs, Ebe felt at ease with the process.

The result was a stripped down “Mariposa”: only the keyboards, Dancel’s soulful rendition and lyrics that never fail to pull one’s heartstrings.

More Sugarfree classics were breathed with new life: an acoustic “Kwentuhan Lang,” a groovy “Hay Buhay” on saxophones, “Ciuda” with a keyboard solo, and full strings and pipes for “Kwarto” and “Lakambini.”

One Sugarfree song that was never released as a single, “Wala Nang Hihilingin,” made it to the set list. It was a personal favorite by the artist. Hits “Kung Ayaw Mo Na Sa Akin,” “Hari Ng Sablay” and “Makita Kang Muli” got everyone singing along.

The best of the best was reserved for the last three songs, “Hangover” from the last Sugarfree album, “Burn Out,” from the first, and “Bawat Daan” from Dancel’s last solo album.

“This feels like a dream. I was born and raised in the province with no grand ambition but you all brought me here,” he said, brimming with emotions before churning out the last song.