'Why me?': Kim Chiu narrates harrowing details of suspected ambush

MANILA, Philippines — A van carrying Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu was reportedly shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen Wednesday morning.

The actress, as well as her personal assistant and driver, were reportedly unharmed.

According to police report, Kim was on her way for the taping of her teleserye “Love Thy Woman” around 6 a.m. when motorcycle-rider assailants opened fire to her van at the corner of Katipunan Avenue and CP Garcia Avenue in Quezon City.

Reports said that the unidentified gunmen fled toward Katipunan Avenue.

Kim's driver, Wilfredo Taperla, in his interview on ABS-CBN's "Umagang Kay Ganda," said they didn't know that they were already being shot at.

"'Di namin napansin na may putukan sa likod. Dito pala sa amin pinatama. Kami pala ang pinapaputukan," he said.

Meanwhile, Kim took to Instagram to confirm the incident, thanking people for showing concern.

“A lot of you have been texting and calling. can’t answer right now. Thank you for checking on me. Means a lot. Yes I am safe po. I’m ok and my P.A. And my driver as well,” Kim wrote.

“Papa Jesus protected us. I dont have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess?? Napag tripan?.. This is a bad joke,” she added.

She narrated that she’s sleeping in her car when she was suddenly awakened by eight gun shots.

“6am on my way to taping, I was asleep inside my car then I heard several gun shots, 8 to be exact. I was shocked and ask my driver what happened, then I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying ‘buti nakahiga ako.’ Pano kung tinuloy ko magbasa ng script?...” she said.

“I was so scared, I dont know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Why me?. Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa. Sana tininignan nyo muna ang plate number bago nyo paulanan ng bala yung kotse ko but at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin. God protected us. Salamat po,” she added.