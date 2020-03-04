MOVIES
MUSIC
Kim Chiu in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."
ABS-CBN/Released
'Why me?': Kim Chiu narrates harrowing details of suspected ambush
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — A van carrying Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu was reportedly shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen Wednesday morning.

The actress, as well as her personal assistant and driver, were reportedly unharmed.

According to police report, Kim was on her way for the taping of her teleserye “Love Thy Woman” around 6 a.m. when motorcycle-rider assailants opened fire to her van at the corner of Katipunan Avenue and CP Garcia Avenue in Quezon City.

Reports said that the unidentified gunmen fled toward Katipunan Avenue.

Kim's driver, Wilfredo Taperla, in his interview on ABS-CBN's "Umagang Kay Ganda," said they didn't know that they were already being shot at.

"'Di namin napansin na may putukan sa likod. Dito pala sa amin pinatama. Kami pala ang pinapaputukan," he said.

Meanwhile, Kim took to Instagram to confirm the incident, thanking people for showing concern.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A lot of you have been texting and calling. can’t answer right now. Thank you for checking on me. Means a lot. Yes I am safe po. I’m ok and my P.A. And my driver as well. Papa Jesus protected us. I dont have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess?? Napag tripan?.. This is a bad joke. 6am on my way to taping, I was asleep inside my car then I heard several gun shots, 8 to be exact. I was shocked and ask my driver what happened, then I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying “buti nakahiga ako.” Pano kung tinuloy ko magbasa ng script?... I was so scared, I dont know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Why me?. Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa. Sana tininignan nyo muna ang plate number bago nyo paulanan ng bala yung kotse ko but at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin. God protected us. Salamat po.

A post shared by Kim Chiu ???? (@chinitaprincess) on

“A lot of you have been texting and calling. can’t answer right now. Thank you for checking on me. Means a lot. Yes I am safe po. I’m ok and my P.A. And my driver as well,” Kim wrote.  

“Papa Jesus protected us. I dont have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess?? Napag tripan?.. This is a bad joke,” she added.

She narrated that she’s sleeping in her car when she was suddenly awakened by eight gun shots.  

“6am on my way to taping, I was asleep inside my car then I heard several gun shots, 8 to be exact. I was shocked and ask my driver what happened, then I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying ‘buti nakahiga ako.’ Pano kung tinuloy ko magbasa ng script?...” she said.  

“I was so scared, I dont know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Why me?. Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa. Sana tininignan nyo muna ang plate number bago nyo paulanan ng bala yung kotse ko but at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin. God protected us. Salamat po,” she added. 

KIM CHIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How I ‘crash-landed’ ahead of the rest
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
A close encounter with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, stars of Netflix's smash hit K-drama
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo bodyguard, Matteo Guidicelli allegedly settle for P200K
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
The former close-in security detail of pop star Sarah Geronimo reportedly agreed to settle and drop his charges against...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda confirms Anne Curtis has given birth
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Actress and TV host Anne Curtis has given birth to her first baby with restaurateur husband Erwan Heussaff.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Catriona Gray, empowered Pinays want us to strive for something greater
By Euden Valdez | 4 days ago
When Catriona Gray won the coveted Miss Universe crown in 2018, she marked another “herstory” moment for the country....
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo finally speaks up on 'secret' wedding with Matteo Guidicelli
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sarah Geronimo's co-hosts in the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show "ASAP" have congratulated the "Popstar Royalty" and her husband...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Kim Chiu goes 'shooting' after the shooting
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 minutes ago
After the shooting incident that happened to her earlier, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu went straight to work as she has...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Vickie Rushton shares motivation for joining Binibining Pilipinas again
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Vickie finished first runner-up at the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 pageant but failed to have a title last year because...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
No such thing as ‘secret marriage’
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Did Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have a “secret marriage,” as the media described it, last Feb. 20 at...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Ricky topbills Cinemalaya entry
By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Clad in plain white shirt and dark gray cargo pants, Ricky Davao was visibly in character when he appeared at the recent storycon-cum-intimate...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Art, love and life according to Greta Gerwig
By Pablo A. Tariman | 13 hours ago
Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, the seventh adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same title, has a light engrossing feel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with