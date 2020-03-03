Sarah Geronimo's former bodyguard allegedly gets P200K-settlement

MANILA, Philippines — The former close-in security detail of pop star Sarah Geronimo reportedly agreed to settle and drop his charges against Sarah's husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli.

In the March 2 episode of the program "Raffy Tulfo in Action," TV host and radio commentator Raffy Tulfo declared that it is already a "case closed" between Sarah's former security aide, Jerry Tamara, and Matteo after Jerry reportedly accepted a P200,000 as settlement from Matteo and Sarah's manager, Vic del Rosario Jr. of Viva.

According to Tulfo, Sarah and Matteo were supposed to speak with Tamara at the Viva office but their busy schedules hindered them from coming, which is why Del Rosario was the one who made the settlement.

Del Rosario claimed that Tamara was originally asking for P1.5 million as payment for damages allegedly incurred after being allegedly punched by Matteo, but Viva only agreed to give him P100,000, which the security aide declined.

Tamara asked Tulfo to accompany him as he make the settlement with the Viva boss, but Tulfo said he does not want to be involved in a settlement that entails a big amount of money.

Tulfo recalled Tamara telling him that he was willing to just talk to the couple and for Matteo to shake his hand and apologize to him instead of getting cash.

A few days later, however, Tulfo said he received a text message from a Viva official saying that Tamara has already received the P200,000-settlement.

Tamara confirmed to Tulfo that he already agreed to settle because he and his wife were already fearing for their safety.

Tamara shared that Sarah’s mom, Divine, told him that Matteo should face the consequences of what he allegedly did. Tamara clarified that Mommy Divine did not order him and it was his own decision to come forward.

It can be recalled that Tamara went to Tulfo’s “Wanted sa Radyo” program last February 24 to complain that Matteo allegedly punched him on the throat during the reception of his wedding in a restaurant in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City last February 20.

According to Tamara, Matteo punched him because the actor accused him of telling Sarah’s mom about their supposed secret wedding.

RELATED: 'Di tsismis ginawa ko': Bodyguard addresses Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli, Mommy Divine, netizens

FULL TEXT: Raffy Tulfo's interview with security aide over Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli wedding mishap