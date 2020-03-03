MOVIES
MUSIC
Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli
Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram, screengrab
Sarah Geronimo's former bodyguard allegedly gets P200K-settlement
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The former close-in security detail of pop star Sarah Geronimo reportedly agreed to settle and drop his charges against Sarah's husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli.

In the March 2 episode of the program "Raffy Tulfo in Action," TV host and radio commentator Raffy Tulfo declared that it is already a "case closed" between Sarah's former security aide, Jerry Tamara, and Matteo after Jerry reportedly accepted a P200,000 as settlement from Matteo and Sarah's manager, Vic del Rosario Jr. of Viva.

According to Tulfo, Sarah and Matteo were supposed to speak with Tamara at the Viva office but their busy schedules hindered them from coming, which is why Del Rosario was the one who made the settlement.

Del Rosario claimed that Tamara was originally asking for P1.5 million as payment for damages allegedly incurred after being allegedly punched by Matteo, but Viva only agreed to give him P100,000, which the security aide declined.

Tamara asked Tulfo to accompany him as he make the settlement with the Viva boss, but Tulfo said he does not want to be involved in a settlement that entails a big amount of money.

Tulfo recalled Tamara telling him that he was willing to just talk to the couple and for Matteo to shake his hand and apologize to him instead of getting cash.

A few days later, however, Tulfo said he received a text message from a Viva official saying that Tamara has already received the P200,000-settlement.

Tamara confirmed to Tulfo that he already agreed to settle because he and his wife were already fearing for their safety.

Tamara shared that Sarah’s mom, Divine, told him that Matteo should face the consequences of what he allegedly did. Tamara clarified that Mommy Divine did not order him and it was his own decision to come forward.

It can be recalled that Tamara went to Tulfo’s “Wanted sa Radyo” program last February 24 to complain that Matteo allegedly punched him on the throat during the reception of his wedding in a restaurant in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City last February 20. 

According to Tamara, Matteo punched him because the actor accused him of telling Sarah’s mom about their supposed secret wedding.

RELATED: 'Di tsismis ginawa ko': Bodyguard addresses Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli, Mommy Divine, netizens

FULL TEXT: Raffy Tulfo's interview with security aide over Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli wedding mishap

MATTEO GUIDICELLI SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How I ‘crash-landed’ ahead of the rest
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
A close encounter with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, stars of Netflix's smash hit K-drama
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo finally speaks up on 'secret' wedding with Matteo Guidicelli
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sarah Geronimo's co-hosts in the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show "ASAP" have congratulated the "Popstar Royalty" and her husband...
Entertainment
fbfb
Regine Velasquez shares message for Sarah Geronimo, Mommy Divine over wedding issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she was surprised upon learning that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli...
Entertainment
fbfb
K-pop star under COVID-19 quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
K-pop star Chung Ha was placed in self-quarantine when members of her staff tested positive after visiting Italy last...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 presidents are sponsors at Richard-Sarah wedding
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
It will be the showbiz event of the year…oops!...of the decade.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Vice Ganda confirms Anne Curtis has given birth
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
Actress and TV host Anne Curtis has given birth to her first baby with restaurateur husband Erwan Heussaff.
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Will Isko Moreno's 'Iskovery Channel' have copyright troubles with Discovery Channel?
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Since Iskovery Channel sounds like the popular cable TV network Discovery Channel, Philstar.com consulted a legal...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Lorna remembers Rudy
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
As she commemorates the 12th death anniversary (in June) of her husband Rudy Fernandez, Lorna Tolentino admitted with a heavy...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Knives Out revives a lost genre
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 15 hours ago
Crackling with old-school charm, electric dialogue and bombastic performances, writer-director Rian Johnson revives the murder-mystery...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Avril Lavigne cancels Asian tour due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has cancelled her Asian tour due to novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with