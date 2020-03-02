Regine Velasquez shares message for Sarah Geronimo, Mommy Divine over wedding issue

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she was surprised upon learning that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are now married.

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, after she launched her BYS makeup collection, Regine said she thought that Matteo and Sarah were just planning their wedding.

"I just thought that they were engaged, planning the wedding. I didn't know na meron pala talaga silang balak," Regine said.

"Siguro, actually, hindi naman nila, it was like, maybe ha, and I don't know maybe it's one of those spontaneous things na 'let's just do it,' 'yung ganoong kind," she added.

The "Asia's Songbird" also said she understands why the celebrity couple had to have a "secret marriage" because sometimes, "the more you talked about it, the more you get anxious about the whole thing."

"Maybe lang, I'm not sure, 'cause I really haven't talked to her. Because, although tinetext ko siya, I wanted her to have that time with her husband. And, plus ako naman din, nagpapahinga din ako bilang galing din ng pagcoach, nagcocoach ako ngayon, so I want to really just rest. As a matter of fact, 'di nga ako masyado sa social media e, kasi nirerest ko din 'yung brain ko," she added.

Regine hopes that Sarah and Matteo, as well as Sarah's parents Delfin and Divine, will reconcile soon for the sake of their family.

"You know, with all the things that's happening right now, to the family of Sarah, God willing, all of these things will be ironed out. I'm sure naman maaayos din 'yan. Si Sarah pa naman mahal na mahal niya 'yung family niya, but s'yempre she also needs to be happy," Regine said.

Regine led the launching of her own makeup collection at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall last Saturday.

The BYS x Regine collaboration is called Reigne, a play on the iconic singer’s name that is reflective of her fun and elegant personality.