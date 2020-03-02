MOVIES
Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli
Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram, screengrab
Sarah Geronimo finally speaks up on 'secret' wedding with Matteo Guidicelli
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 8:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo's co-hosts in the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show "ASAP" have congratulated the "Popstar Royalty" and her husband Matteo Guidicelli. 

Ogie Alcasid wished the newlyweds all the best and said that he and wife Regine Velasquez will be there for them always. 

"Gusto ka namin batiin. Gaya ng milyong milyong nagmamahal sa'yo at kay Matteo, binabati ka namin ng best wishes and congratulations. Asahan mo na sa lahat ng panahon, maaasahan mo kami ni Ate," Ogie said.

Erik Santos, for his part, said he and the "champions" are happy for Sarah and Matteo. 

“Kaming mga kaibigan niya sa Champions, sobra kaming masaya para sa'yo Sarah. Sobrang saya ng puso namin dahil alam namin yung mga pinagdaanan ni Sarah. Ngayon na sobrang happy mo na, happy kami para inyo ni Matt,” he said.

Meanwhile, Luis Manzano joked that he hopes that Sarah and Matteo will name their first born Piolo Luis Ogie Reg Martin Zsa Erik Geronimo Guidicelli. 

“Isang lambing lang ang hihingiin namin sa'yo. Kung saka-sakali man na dumating na ang tamang oras na kayo ni Matt ay magkakapanganay na, ang hinihingi namin na sana ipangalan mo sa magiging bata ay Piolo Luis Ogie Reg Martin Zsa Erik Geronimo Guidicelli,” he said.

For her part, Sarah thanked her co-stars and supporters for their best wishes. 

“Abot-abot lang po ang pagpapasalamat sa lahat po ng sumusuporta, for your best wishes. Maraming salamat po!” she said.

