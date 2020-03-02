Sarah Geronimo finally speaks up on 'secret' wedding with Matteo Guidicelli

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo's co-hosts in the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show "ASAP" have congratulated the "Popstar Royalty" and her husband Matteo Guidicelli.
Ogie Alcasid wished the newlyweds all the best and said that he and wife Regine Velasquez will be there for them always.
“Kaming mga kaibigan niya sa Champions, sobra kaming masaya para sa'yo Sarah. Sobrang saya ng puso namin dahil alam namin yung mga pinagdaanan ni Sarah. Ngayon na sobrang happy mo na, happy kami para inyo ni Matt,” he said.
Meanwhile, Luis Manzano joked that he hopes that Sarah and Matteo will name their first born Piolo Luis Ogie Reg Martin Zsa Erik Geronimo Guidicelli.
“Abot-abot lang po ang pagpapasalamat sa lahat po ng sumusuporta, for your best wishes. Maraming salamat po!” she said.
