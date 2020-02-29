MOVIES
Now 18, Zaijian Jaranilla went from cutie to hottie
Zaijian Jaranilla
Zaijian is cute… Vin is hot!
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - February 29, 2020 - 12:00am

Mention the names Zaijian Jaranilla and Vin Abrenica and they can easily be described as cute and hot. The former’s cuteness was first noticed in his portrayal as Santino in the ABS-CBN teleserye years ago while the latter’s good physique does make him a head-turner.

Now 18, Zaijian went from cutie to hottie. Fans started raving over his hot bod when Zaijian displayed his well-chiseled abs in Bagani. Thanks to several months of training that he painstakingly took to have those fully developed muscles.

“Yes, I am comfortable with my body,” said the young dramatic actor who shared that the photo showing his abs was taken several years ago. And he continues to do workouts at home with dumbbells.

Zaijian now also has a girlfriend and they have been going steady for five months already. She is non-showbiz, he said and added, “‘Yun ang kaibahan ko kay Rex (his character in the iWant series Story of My Life), hindi pa ako na-reject ng babae.”

“I make sure to visit the girl in the house and introduce myself to the parents. Through actions ‘yung panliligaw ko (smiles).”

Does his girlfriend get jealous?

“Sometimes, the cause of our arguments is ‘yung dahil sa age ko ngayon na may loveteam na,” replied Zaijian, who is part of the cast of the upcoming TV series, What Matters Most, with Jodi Sta. Maria, Iza Calzado and Maricel Soriano.

Speaking of lovelife, Vin is having a beautiful love affair with girlfriend of seven years, Sophie Albert. The Kapamilya actor is seen weeknights as the strict and perfectionist military officer Lt. Elmer Marasigan in the action-drama series A Soldier’s Heart.

Vin Abrenica is seen weeknights as the strict and perfectionist military officer Lt. Elmer Marasigan in the series A Soldier’s Heart
Vin Abrenica’s Instagram

 

According to Vin, their relationship is not perfect yet they make it work by listening to each other and learning from their mistakes.

One netizen asked via #ItanongMoSaTWBA, “In fairness kay Vin Abrenica sobrang #BFGoals niya! Pero perfect ba siya talaga? Saan kaya siya sablay as a boyfriend?”

“When we have plans, ako kasi addict akong matulog dahil sa work at pag s’ya nagplano, ano kasi siya she doesn’t like to wait at ako madalas ako — na kahit na siya na yung nag-prepare lahat pati coffee — usually pag may plano lagi akong tulog, hahaha,” he responded.

Certainly, Vin is the total opposite of Lt. Marasigan who wants everything perfect and well-planned. “I see my character as someone who wants to be the best. He wants to be the best soldier and he gets jealous whenever his brother (played by Gerald Anderson) gets the attention of their parents. More so, when Gerald’s Alex enters the military so si Elmer iniisip n’ya aagawan siya ng pwesto at papahirapan n’ya si Alex.”

But off-screen, Vin gets along fine with Gerald. The former quipped that Elmer is sexier than Alex. “Mas sexy si Elmer at ako ‘yun hahaha.”

Asked what is the one thing that many people do not know about Gerald, Vin sincerely answered, “He’s sensitive and genuine.”

