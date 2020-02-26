MOVIES
Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli
Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram, screengrab
'No punching happened,' Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo wedding guest says
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s friend and relationship counselor Letty Fuentes denied that Matteo punched Sarah’s close-in security guard Jerry Tamara.

As seen in an ABS-CBN News report, Letty said she was in the venue when the commotion happened.

“Walang brawling doon, wala ring baril. Kasi nabasa ko may baril pa raw. Kasi to the last moment, ‘yung malaking lalaki doon, sinasabihan ko siya na, ‘Huwag mo na ilapit kasi magkakagulo ‘yan',” Letty shared.

Letty narrated that the sweet and solemn event for the newlywed couple suddenly turned scandalous when Sarah’s mom Divine entered the room. She showed a bruise to ABS-CBN News entertainment reporter MJ Felipe that she had sustained from the fight.

“Ito ‘yung nahulog ako, kasama si Sarah. She was pushed, kasi [pinipigilan] niya ‘yung mama niya, e. Naghahabulan. I was holding onto her. Pag-push sa kaniya, ang layo. Gulong. Natumba siya. For a while, matagal siya… Kasi nanginginig,” she said.

She added that Divine arrived ready for a fight and she wanted to slap Matteo.

“I know gusto niyang sampalin si Matteo, e. She was ready for a fight. Sabi ng mama niya, ‘Traydor kayo!’ Sigaw-sigaw, ang lakas talaga. Meron pa yatang nagmura or something,” Letty recalled.

RELATED: Close friend says Matteo, Sarah 'madly in-love,' Mommy Divine never approved

MATTEO GUIDICELLI SARAH GERONIMO
