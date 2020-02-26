MOVIES
Photo Release
IN PHOTOS: Kathryn Bernardo’s precious moments with her dogs
February 26, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — It’s no secret that pets play a crucial role in human lives. Dogs, for example, have been steadfast human companions for at least 15,000 years, according to a study.

Dogs touching our hearts and our lives is true for many, even for the most famous of celebrities. Take for example Kathryn Bernado.

The multi-awarded actress is the proud pawparent to seven dogs including Cloud, a Golden Retriever, Tala, a Samoyed, and Pablo, a Teacup Pomeranian. Kathryn confesses letting these three in her room at night, and even takes them with her on location during taping.

It’s no surprise that Kathryn posts a lot of their bonding moments online. She even maintains a separate ‘Gram dedicated to their antics.

Take a look at just how close the young actress is with her babies and how she takes care of them:

1. Taking a breather

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

Life in showbiz surely does take its toll some days. That’s why a good ol’ pampering session is appropriate. It’s even more calming with a beloved pet around. Here, Kathryn poses with Cloud as she decides what relaxing treatment to get next.

2. Nutri Chunks for the chonks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

With all the love her doggos give her every day, Kathryn never fails to give that love back. Whether for her own fur babies or other doggos in need, Kathryn believes that they all deserve the best. Hence when it comes to dog food, she only trusts Nutri Chunks.

Made by pet nutrition experts, Nutri Chunks offers premium, high-quality dog food for every growing canine needs. And who better to endorse their products than Kathryn who has clearly shown us her true love for dogs.

3. Looking pawsh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

How do you make a great OOTD session for every occasion even better? By dressing up with your best doggo of course! Just take a look at Kath and Tala looking blooming and dapper, respectively.

4. Precious little moment

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

Perfect snapshots of precious little moments don’t come very often. But here, Kath took one with a candid shot of Cloud and her niece Lhexine.

5. With the boyfriend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

Out and about with a significant other is made cuter with a fur baby to tag along. Here, the actress posts her two favorites, Tala and Daniel Padilla.

Keep them ‘Listo Ganado’

With Nutri Chunks, Kathryn is assured that her dogs will stay not just healthy but also “listo” (alert) and “ganado” (with big appetite).

This is because Nutri Chunks is the only dog food brand in the market today with ActivBoost Formula, which maintains optimum level of protein, fat and carbohydrates. This results to high energy and shiny coat, among other healthy benefits.

Nutri Chunks is also big on prebiotics (Mannan oligosaccharide) for stronger immunity and good digestion. It’s also rich in calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D for strong bones and teeth.

All of these make for a fur baby that’s as happy and healthy as they make you!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

Nutri Chunks is available in different variants and flavors suited to all sizes and breeds:

  • Hi-Protein – to support puppies’ growth and development
  • Optimum – for better digestion and optimum energy and nourishment for adult dogs
  • Coatshine – with real salmon meat that’s rich in Omega 3 & 6 for healthy skin and shinier coat
  • Maintenance – the budget-friendly, complete and balanced dog food

 

For more information, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nutrichunksph.

DANIEL PADILLA KATHRYN BERNARDO NUTRI CHUNKS
