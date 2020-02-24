'Di tsismis ginawa ko': Bodyguard addresses Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli, Mommy Divine, netizens

MANILA, Philippines — A former member of Sarah Geronimo’s security detail made true Internet users’ dare for him to complain to TV host Raffy Tulfo about actor Matteo Guidicelli’s alleged punching of him last February 20.

In a blotter filed with the Taguig City police about the alleged incident, Jerry Tamara, Sarah’s former security guard, said he came forward for “record purposes” only and that he was not pressing any charges against the actor.

But in a February 24 episode of Tulfo’s “Wanted sa Radyo,” when Tulfo asked Tamara whether he would settle amicably or file charges, Tamara said that he will continue filing a complaint against Guidicelli.

“Kasi pinahiya ako ni Sir Matteo, parang di ako nagsasabi ng totoo. Gusto ko lumabas talaga ‘yung totoo.”

Tamara stressed that he did not know Matteo and Sarah tied the knot that night and he only informed Sarah’s mom, Mommy Divine, to report that Sarah asked him and the driver to leave, which, he said, was the first time that it ever happened.

“’Di naman po tsismis ginawa ko. Ginawa ko lang po talaga trabaho ko,” he told Tulfo.

When asked by Tulfo on what his message is for Sarah, Matteo, Mommy Divine and Internet users accusing him of gossip-spreading, he said: “Hello po Ma’am Sarah, kung nakikinig po kayo, wala po akong masasabi dahil talagang napakabait nyo po.”

To Matteo, he said: “Sana po aminin n’yo ‘yung ginawa n’yo. Talangang aminin n’yo na sinapak nyo talaga ako.”

To Mommy Divine, he said: “Sana po maayos ‘yung problema ng pamilya nyo.”

Finally, he told Internet users: “Sa mga netizen, ginagwa ko lang naman po trabaho ko. Syempre ‘yung Mommy ni Sarah nagpapasasahod sakin, du’n po ako magrereport.”