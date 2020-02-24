MOVIES
Pia Wurtzbach hopes for swift justice for #ABSCBNFranchise
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has joined other celebrities who support the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise.

In a recent interview with the media after her launch as the new endorser of Jollibee Tuna Pie, Pia said she hopes everything will be settled soon.

“I grew up with ABS-CBN and I’m currently a network artist of ABS-CBN. I hope this goes fast, and I hope everything gets settled very soon – in the most diplomatic way,” Pia said.

Meanwhile, Pia said she’s open to help the candidates in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant.  

“If they ever need me to come in and do a pep talk with the girls, or just give a session, I’m up for that as long as kaya ng schedule,” she said.

When asked if the next Miss Universe Philippines should be sweet or spicy, Pia said: “I think the next Miss Universe Philippines should be spicy.”

“I feel like a Miss Universe, when she walks into a room, she catches your attention right away. Sweet is something that’s given because as an advocate, as a Miss Universe, you should be relatable to people, you should be authentic. And that makes you sweet. But I think you should also have that ‘it’ factor, that confidence. And that’s where I think spicy dapat,” she added. 

