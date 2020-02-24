MOVIES
MUSIC
The Pussycat Dolls announce their reunion and world tour
Wilbros Live/Released
Pussycat Dolls led by half-Pinay Nicole Scherzinger to have Manila concert
(Philstar.com) - February 24, 2020 - 1:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The era defying, chart-topping, button-pushing, mega-group is back!

The Pussycat Dolls have announced they are reuniting for a world tour, performing together for the first time in over a decade. The voices of a generation will be taking their Pussycat Dolls 2020 Tour to Manila on Saturday, May 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Presented by Wilbros Live.

The multi-platinum pop sensations returned to music earlier this month with their acclaimed new single "React," seeing Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar bring back Doll Domination on a global scale. 

Having sold more than 54 Million records worldwide and streamed over 1 Billion times, X2 Winners at the MTV VMA and achieved eight U.K. top 10 singles the dolls have Stick Wit Ya throughout the decades.

Nicole Scherzinger says, “I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we've got in store for you. It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll."

Robin Antin, founder of The Pussycat Dolls, says: “I created The Pussycat Dolls back in 1994 and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought it would become one of the most iconic girl groups of our time. I’ve been working on making this reunion happen now for years, so I am very excited that the stars have aligned for THE PCD REUNION! It’s with gratitude to our fans and during this amazing time of female empowerment, to be able to announce the launch of our PCD reunion, celebrating ALL GENDERS, & the brilliant success and talent of the girls that helped influence a movement that was long overdue”.

The Pussycat Dolls will embark on a world tour bringing their chart-topping hits such as "Don’t Cha," "Stickwitu," "When I Grow Up," "Buttons," and many more fan favorites back to life with their iconic dance routines and show-stopping vocals.

Tickets to Pussycat Dolls 2020 Tour in Manila will go on-sale on Saturday, February 29 at 10am via SMTickets.com. For more information, visit any SM Ticket outlets or call 8470-2222.

MANILA CONCERTS PUSSYCAT DOLLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli civil wedding pushes through despite 'Divine intervention'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
The said civil wedding inside a luxury hotel in Bonifacio Global City didn’t turn civil after the groom-to-be allegedly...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Divine intervention' in Sarah, Matteo wedding narrated in police report
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Forever’s not enough for Matteo's new mommy-in-law, who apparently asked for a moment to talk with her 31-year-old daughter...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Loveless-ly’ Yours, Ruffa G!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Mother knows best.
Entertainment
fbfb
Matteo denies hitting new wife Sarah's bodyguard during civil wedding
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
This runs counter to a police report obtained from the Southern Police District, where Sarah's security aide came to the BGC...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah and Matteo getting married today?
By Ricky Lo | February 20, 2020 - 6:00am
A highly-reliable source told The STAR that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are getting married anytime today. The wedding is so hush-hush that, according to the source, Matteo’s family “will be...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Ethel Booba, Ogie Diaz blast Mocha Uson over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 minutes ago
Comedian Ethel Booba took a swipe at Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson after...
Entertainment
fbfb
44 minutes ago
Pia Wurtzbach hopes for swift justice for #ABSCBNFranchise
By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has joined other celebrities who support the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Sexy Talk with Us Again stars RK Bagatsing & Jane Oineza
15 hours ago
‘We’re on same wavelength’
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Love takes many forms
By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
It was a lazy Sunday afternoon, a cool breeze gently enveloping the city. It was a nice day to stroll to Meralco theater (a...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Justin Bieber no longer a kid
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Justin Bieber does make catchy, very commercial recordings that turn into big sellers.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with