British singer-songwriter Harry Styles waves to the audience after performing during the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.
AFP/Adrian Dennis
Harry Styles reportedly robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor and One Direction member Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint last Valentine’s Day, Mirror Online said in a report.

A Scotland Yard statement confirmed that investigations are ongoing about the knifepoint robbery of “a man in his 20s” who was “approached by another man” who “threatened him with a knife.”

“Officers were contacted on 15 February regarding the incident, which happened at 11.50 p.m. on 14 February,” the statement read.

Styles, 26, was reportedly mugged during a night out in Hampstead, an affluent community in north London.

The “Signs of the Times” hit maker, however, was reportedly unharmed after allegedly handing over cash.

“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing” on the incident, said Scotland Yard.

The British singer-songwriter performed during the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18.

He was nominated for Best Male Solo Artist, but lost to British rapper Stormzy. 

After his performance, Styles again made headlines for changing into an all-yellow ensemble with a lilac bow from the women’s spring 2020 collection of American designer Marc Jacobs.

Philstar
