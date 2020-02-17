CoupleGoals, self-love: How stars spent Valentine's Day 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couples spent the last Valentine’s Day just like any other couple — with a dinner date, lots of flowers or a vacation abroad.

On- and off-screen partners Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano posted on their Instagram account a similar photo of them with flowers.

“Everyday is Valentines day with you,” Liza wrote.

“You are my world, my everything. You are the reason why my life is amazing and never dull. Thank you for having a beautiful heart and loving me unconditionally. Youre my forever baby, I love you, Happy Valentines Love,” Enrique said.

Kapamilya actor Xian Lim surprised his girlfriend Kim Chiu with a giant bouquet of flowers.

“Each year you never fail to surprise me! Still And will always will!!! Thank you xi!!! Thank you for putting such effort to surprise me!! Babae pala ako!! Lels,” Kim wrote on her Instagram account.

“Scrolling my IG while on the set taping looking at all the girls having their pretty bouquet of flowers posted on IG!!! Before the day ends... here I am having my own HUGE, Pretty BOUQUET!!!! thank you xi!!!!?????? Happy Valentines indeed!” Kim added.

Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli posted on his Instagram account a photo of him with fiancee Sarah Geronimo.

“Happy happy valentines my love!! I got you forever. Tonight and tomorrow is your night!! ???? God bless your show with Ms @reginevalcasid! It will be AMAZING!!!!!” Matteo wrote.

Matteo also had a surprised appearance on the stage of the “Unified” concert of Sarah and Regine Velasquez. He went on stage to hand Sarah a bouquet of flowers, along with Ogie Alcasid, who gave Velasquez hers.

Meanwhile, Kapuso couple Derek Ramsay and Andrea Torres spent their first Valentine’s Day together in Japan.

The couple shared photos of their trip on their Instagram accounts. Among the spots they visited were Universal Studios Japan, Osaka Aquarium and the famous Glico Running Man in Dotonbori.

Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista spent her Valentine’s Day and birthday with husband Chiz Escudero as well as her family.

Heart and Chiz also celebrated their five years wedding anniversary as Heart wrote “Five years down, forever to go, my love! Happy Anniversary—thank you for making me the happiest woman in the world. @escuderochiz.”

“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino celebrated her birthday and Valentine’s Day in a wellness retreat. She thanked the people who greeted her in her special day.

“THANK YOU to all who are reaching out online & to all who have sent me thoughtful gifts, and especially for the birthday cards from my sisters & close friends w/ their words of affirmation, affection, and ENCOURAGEMENT... i’m going to be “away” ... (with no definitive timeline: i’m teaching myself how to embrace calm, enjoy the quiet, act patiently, and live peacefully)” Kris wrote.

Since her birthday also falls on Valentine's Day, Kris also went on a wellness retreat.

"Nope- hindi po sa kin balak ipatong yung “boodle fight”... (inunahan ko na kayo)," she said in the caption of the photo showing her covered with a giant banana leaf on a tub.