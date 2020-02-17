Beauty Gonzalez shares how she overcame being anorexic

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Beauty Gonzalez has opened up on her anorexia problem in the past.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com after her signing as the new endorser of Glutalipo, Beauty said she experienced being an anorexic from 2017 and 2019.

Anorexia or anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder wherein people get into a low body weight due to the fear of gaining weight.

“Kasi 'pag pumayat ka tapos galing ka sa taba, you can't stop kasi feeling mo it's not enough. Feeling mo kulang pa rin 'yong pagpapayat mo. This happened during 2017 to 2019. Those were the hard years kasi feeling ko I'm still fat but buto't balat na ko,” Beauty shared.

The Kapamilya actress said she overcame her problem through the support of her family and friends.

“Nu'ng point na na-overcome ko 'yun was 'Kadenang Ginto' kasi lagi akong pinapadalhan ng food ng acting coach ko. So 'pag puyat ka, parang. 'Sige na nga, kakain na ko' just to get by sa working hours. Then I realized myself at the TV, I don't look good anymore. I may be thin but I look old. So I had to talk to people to help me get through out of it. With family and friends, I got myself out of it,” she said.

The “Kadenang Ginto” star said she is now in good shape.

“This is the healthiest I've been. This is the weight na not to skinny, not too heavy, just the right weight."