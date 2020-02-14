MOVIES
'Okay lang, Valentine's lang naman': Catriona Gray on being single
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was recently asked how is she going to spend Valentine's Day as a single lady.

"Okay lang, Valentine's Day lang naman 'yan," the Filipina-Australian singer told the press, including Philstar.com, during her recent stint as guest host in noontime show "It's Showtime."

When asked if she is used to spending V-Day alone, she said: "Well, if it's the right time naman, it's the right time. But at the moment, I'm really excited about my new projects."

According to her, she does not feel sad being single on Valentine's Day because she is with loved ones.

"I'm surrounded by so many people, my friends and family, so I'm not gonna be alone! I don't feel like I'm missing out, at all!"

She said that more than finding a new guy, she wants to focus on spending more time with her dad this year.

"This year naman, gusto ko rin to spend a lot of time sa tatay ko kasi matanda na s'ya and it has become apparent to me that my life is becoming increasingly busy. But I also have to allocate time for him. So, family's going to be really important for me this year."

It can be recalled that in February last year, Catriona confirmed her split with model-entrepreneur Clint Bondad, her boyfriend of over six years.

The beauty queen from Bicol said she is open to work with actors being linked to her, including Sam Milby and Alden Richards.

Related: Is he courting Catriona Gray? Alden Richards reveals 2020 #RelationshipGoals

WATCH: Catriona Gray willing to be Gerald Anderson's next leading lady

— Videos by Kat Leandicho

CATRIONA GRAY VALENTINE'S DAY
