Alden Richards fulfills dream to work with Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards confirmed that he and Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo will team up in a project soon.

During the press conference of his new show “Center Stage” in which he will be the host, Alden affirmed that he and Bea have a shoot, but he refused to share more details.

“Marami pong pitch, marami pong pinag-uusapan, pero wala pa pong final. Pero for sure meron po this year. Siyempre, looking forward po ‘ko do'n, tsaka mabait na tao po si Bea. ‘Yung ginawa po namin,' di pa po pwedeng i-reveal pero may shinoot po kami,” he explained.

Alden said he has been a fan of Bea since he watched the blockbuster movie “One More Chance.”

“Magaan po kasama, sobrang fan po ko ng 'One More Chance.' The first time I met them (Bea and John Lloyd Cruz), first time kong na star-struck. Pero ngayon ang sarap sa feeling, idol mo lang dati, ka-trabaho mo na ngayon,” he said.

Recently, Alden and Bea were spotted in an airport in Thailand, making social media users speculate that the two giant stars of their home networks are brewing a project together.