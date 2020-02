Sunshine Cruz recalls Cesar Montano's cheating escapades

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz revealed that she caught her ex-husband Cesar Montano cheating multiple times.

In a recent episode of ABS-CBN's morning talk show "Magandang Buhay," Sunshine said she decided to separate from Cesar when her daughters were the ones who caught their father.

“Maraming beses. Pero 'yung huli nakumpirma ko not through me but through my children," Sunshine said.

“Magkakasama sila sa kotse, nakita nag-text 'yung girl. 'Yung mga anak ko at first, they didn’t want to tell me. Siyempre, masasaktan ako e. Hanggang sa pinilit-pilit ko," she added.

Sunshine said that she can take the pain because Cesar was her first boyfriend, but her daughters are also affected on that incident.

“Kung ako lang kaya ko pagtakpan, kaya kong patawarin, kasi he was my first boyfriend, 13 years na rin kami," she said.

“But nagising ako sa katotohanan na kapag 'yung anak ko na, puro babae sila, na 'yung naapektuhan at sila na 'yung nakakaalam, ay, teka lang Sunshine. Ayaw mo naman siyempre na 'yung mga anak mo maging katulad mo. Baka akalain kasi nila na tama. Baka akalain nila na okay lang, na ‘Ang mommy ko nga at 'yung daddy ko ganito, 'pag nag-asawa ako okay lang pala.’ Ayoko," she stressed.

That's when she decided to leave Cesar and prioritize her daughters.

“Kaya yun yung naging wakeup call ko na kahit gaano mo kamahal ang isang tao, kailangan talaga priorities," she said. “Unahin mo 'yung feelings at future ng mga anak mo kaysa 'yung sarili mo.”