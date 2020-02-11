MOVIES
Vhong Navarro and Dingdong Dantes retraced their roots as dance group members at the recent 'Panahon Ko 'To' dance concert.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
When Dong met Vhong: Dingdong Dantes, Vhong Navarro surprise with dance-off
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes made a surprise appearance at the "'90s Dance Concert: Panahon Ko 'To" recently held in ABS-CBN Vertis Tent.

Dingdong was part of the '90s dance group Abztract Dancer.

Dingdong Dantes at the 'Panahon Ko 'To' dance concert with fellow Kapuso star Arthur Solinap.
In the segment where '90s dancers turned actors had a special number, Dingdong appeared out of nowhere with another Kapuso actor, Arthur Solinap, and they both bopped to the tune of '90s hit "Do You Really Want Me."

Other celebrities who performed in the segment included Michael Flores and Joshua Zamora of Manoeuvres, Wowie de Guzman of Universal Motion Dancers (UMD) and Streetboys’ Vhong Navarro and Danilo Barrios.

Vhong Navarro and Streetboys at the 'Panahon Ko 'To' dance concert.
The concert turned back the hands of time as '90s-loving people flocked the Vertis Tent.

Prettier Than Pink vocalist Lei Bautista opened the night with her songs “Ang Boyfriend Kong Baduy” and “Cool Ka Lang.”

Andrew E provided the much needed energy for the night as he sang his '90s hits “Binibirocha,” “Alabang Girls” and “Humanap Ka ng Panget.”

Manoeuvres danced “Macarena” by Los del Rio and “Tubthumping“ by Chumbawamba while UMD grooved to the beat of popular songs "Always” by Erasure, ”Stars” by Simply Red, “How Gee” by Black Machine and “Close To You” by Whitfiel.

Streetboys, known for their acrobatic dancing, made some light acrobatics during the concert while dancing to “MMMBop” by Hanson, “Beautiful Life” by Ace of Base, “Tootsie Roll” by 69 Boyz and “Renegade Master” by Wild Child.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno also made an appearance later in the concert, dancing to the song “Dying Inside” by Timmy Thomas.

