In Photos: Pentatonix Manila concert 2020 a success despite coronavirus scare

MANILA, Philippines — While many artists have canceled their concerts due to the new coronavirus outbreak, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group Pentatonix pushed through with a concert in Manila last Saturday, February 8, at the Araneta Coliseum for their “Pentatonix: The World Tour," presented by Wilbros Live.

Pentatonix has sold 10 million albums in worldwide consumption and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts almost 17 million subscribers, yielding four billion video views. Their 2015 self-titled album is certified gold after debuting #1 on Billboard’s 200.

Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV Three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix at their 2020 Manila concert

Additionally, nine of their albums reached the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart (two albums reaching #1) and received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold selling albums and singles.

Their tracks, “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Hallelujah” were certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, “Can’t Sleep Love,” was certified gold. The group has had three holiday specials on NBC, released their tour documentary, “On My Way Home,” in 2015 and appeared in the feature film, “Pitch Perfect 2.”

In October 2017, Pentatonix released a deluxe version of their certified platinum 2016 holiday album, “A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe.”

The following year, in April 2018, Pentatonix released the first collection in the group’s “PTX Presents” series, “PTX Presents: Top Pop Vol. 1,” which features 11 PTX-curated modern pop performances, and completed a 39-city North American tour in September.

They released their fourth holiday album, “Christmas Is Here!,” featuring 12 new Christmas performances in October, alongside their sold-out “Christmas Is Here!” tour.