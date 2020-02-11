MOVIES
MUSIC
Three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix at their 2020 Manila concert
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
In Photos: Pentatonix Manila concert 2020 a success despite coronavirus scare
(Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — While many artists have canceled their concerts due to the new coronavirus outbreak, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group Pentatonix pushed through with a concert in Manila last Saturday, February 8, at the Araneta Coliseum for their “Pentatonix: The World Tour," presented by Wilbros Live.

Pentatonix has sold 10 million albums in worldwide consumption and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts almost 17 million subscribers, yielding four billion video views. Their 2015 self-titled album is certified gold after debuting #1 on Billboard’s 200.

Three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix at their 2020 Manila concert
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

Additionally, nine of their albums reached the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart (two albums reaching #1) and received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold selling albums and singles. 

Three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix at their 2020 Manila concert
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

Their tracks, “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Hallelujah” were certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, “Can’t Sleep Love,” was certified gold. The group has had three holiday specials on NBC, released their tour documentary, “On My Way Home,” in 2015 and appeared in the feature film, “Pitch Perfect 2.” 

Three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix at their 2020 Manila concert
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

In October 2017, Pentatonix released a deluxe version of their certified platinum 2016 holiday album, “A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe.”

Three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix at their 2020 Manila concert
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

The following year, in April 2018, Pentatonix released the first collection in the group’s “PTX Presents” series, “PTX Presents: Top Pop Vol. 1,” which features 11 PTX-curated modern pop performances, and completed a 39-city North American tour in September. 

Three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix at their 2020 Manila concert
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

They released their fourth holiday album, “Christmas Is Here!,” featuring 12 new Christmas performances in October, alongside their sold-out “Christmas Is Here!” tour.

MANILA CONCERTS PENTATONIX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nadine Lustre offered a Mustang as Valentine's gift from Xian Gaza
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
An early Valentine’s gift awaits Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre from controversial social media personality Xian ...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy nails 'Beauty and the Beast' at AGT finals
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy gave the audience a Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson classic for his final performance on...
Entertainment
fbfb
James Reid hints at real reason behind breakup with Nadine Lustre
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya actor James Reid gave a hint on why he and actress Nadine Lustre broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang bastos naman': Joshua Garcia refutes Julia Barretto's statement on having closure
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Joshua said he finds it rude to not give closure to the person you once loved.
Entertainment
fbfb
Jodi Sta. Maria: Time to celebrate
By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria has lots of reasons to celebrate.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Marcelito Pomoy reacts to leaked 'America's Got Talent' final performance
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy revealed that his grand finals performance for "America's Got Talent: The Champions" has been...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
ABS-CBN franchise renewal: Solons, artists call for immediate hearing
1 hour ago
Kapamilya stars immediately expressed their support to ABS-CBN while members of the House of Representatives called for urgent...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Hajji: Your voice is like sex…
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
If it’s a well-rounded/experienced guy like Hajji Alejandro who tells you that, yes, “your voice is like sex,...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
After Quezon’s Game, Rachel stars in two more films
By Gay Domingo | 16 hours ago
Since starring in the hit musical film, Ang Larawan, where she played the submissive sister Paula Marasigan, singer-actress...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Ebe goes baliktanaw in his latest album
By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
Ebe Dancel looks back and looks forward in Baliktanaw.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with