Nadine Lustre offered a Mustang as Valentine's gift from Xian Gaza

MANILA, Philippines — An early Valentine’s gift awaits Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre from controversial social media personality Xian Gaza.

In his Facebook account, Xian posted a photo of a flower-clad Mustang car and called it “Bouquet of Mustang.”

“Dear Nadine Lustre, First of all, Happy Valentine's Week! Sana ay nagustuhan mo at nawa'y tanggapin mo 'tong "Bouquet of Mustang" na regalo ko para sayo,” Xian wrote.

Xian rose to fame online last 2017 after he commissioned a billboard in Manila, asking Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales for a date.

“Since my teenage days, KSP na talaga ako. Whenever I really like someone, gagawin ko ang lahat-lahat para makuha ang atensyon n'ung babaeng gusto ko in the grandest way possible within my means. Just like my ligaw efforts to Ella Cruz way back 2016 and so with my epic fail billboard for Erich last 2017,” Xian said.

Xian continued his post, admitting that he might be doing "annoying things" again, but that is how he expresses himself.

“Three years after, here I am again. Nagpapapansin naman this time sayo. Maaari nanamang magmukhang tanga at katatawanan ng publiko but idgaf sa opinyon ng iba. This is me, this is how I express myself, this is the way I am,” he said.

He also clarified that he is not buying Nadine, but his financial capacity is good at the moment.

“Maybe iisipin ng madlang people that this Ford Mustang is too much, na parang binibili kita at yung pagkababae mo. Nope! It's just that my financial capacity at the moment is a little bit good and I believe that you deserve to be the first ever person in the Philippines to receive a 'Bouquet of Mustang' as a Valentines gift because that's how high I value you as a woman,” he said.

He added that he just wanted to be friends with Nadine.

“All I want is to be your acquaintance, nothing more nothing less. Happy Valentines to you, Nadine,” Xian said.