MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Nadine Lustre; Xian Gaza
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho; The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab, file
Nadine Lustre offered a Mustang as Valentine's gift from Xian Gaza
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — An early Valentine’s gift awaits Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre from controversial social media personality Xian Gaza.

In his Facebook account, Xian posted a photo of a flower-clad Mustang car and called it “Bouquet of Mustang.”

“Dear Nadine Lustre, First of all, Happy Valentine's Week! Sana ay nagustuhan mo at nawa'y tanggapin mo 'tong "Bouquet of Mustang" na regalo ko para sayo,” Xian wrote.

Xian rose to fame online last 2017 after he commissioned a billboard in Manila, asking Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales for a date.

“Since my teenage days, KSP na talaga ako. Whenever I really like someone, gagawin ko ang lahat-lahat para makuha ang atensyon n'ung babaeng gusto ko in the grandest way possible within my means. Just like my ligaw efforts to Ella Cruz way back 2016 and so with my epic fail billboard for Erich last 2017,” Xian said.

Xian continued his post, admitting that he might be doing "annoying things" again, but that is how he expresses himself.

“Three years after, here I am again. Nagpapapansin naman this time sayo. Maaari nanamang magmukhang tanga at katatawanan ng publiko but idgaf sa opinyon ng iba. This is me, this is how I express myself, this is the way I am,” he said.

He also clarified that he is not buying Nadine, but his financial capacity is good at the moment.

“Maybe iisipin ng madlang people that this Ford Mustang is too much, na parang binibili kita at yung pagkababae mo. Nope! It's just that my financial capacity at the moment is a little bit good and I believe that you deserve to be the first ever person in the Philippines to receive a 'Bouquet of Mustang' as a Valentines gift because that's how high I value you as a woman,” he said.

He added that he just wanted to be friends with Nadine.

“All I want is to be your acquaintance, nothing more nothing less. Happy Valentines to you, Nadine,” Xian said.

NADINE LUSTRE VALENTINE'S DAY XIAN GAZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The ‘End’ in Legend
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
There is “END” in LEGEND inyo bang napupuna?
Entertainment
fbfb
What is Hong Kong without roast goose?
By Pat-P Daza | 18 hours ago
My mom and I were in Hong Kong on Jan. 18, a week before Chinese New Year and a week before the novel coronavirus broke out...
Entertainment
fbfb
Oscars battle set to begin amid crystals and controversy
By Andrew Marszal | 9 hours ago
A lavish, spiral stage featuring 40,000 crystals at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre will be the glittering setting as the 24 golden...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ice Seguerra, Bembol Roco expose dismal showbiz work conditions at Congress inquiry
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
During the recent congressional hearing on various bills following the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia, celebrities Ice...
Entertainment
fbfb
The forever Martin/Pops chemistry
By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
If Pops Fernandez were to choose a song that best describes her present relationship with her ex-husband Martin Nievera, it...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Why Boyce Avenue keeps coming back
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
For the nth time, the well-loved Boyce Avenue guys (Manzano brothers Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique and Fabian Rafael) are...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
What it took to make a Pinoy version of Descendants of the Sun
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
No doubt, creating a Filipino version of a K-drama that’s well-loved in different countries is a tall order and risk...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
What makes LoiNie different from others
By Bot Glorioso | 18 hours ago
Reel and real-life sweethearts Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, a.k.a. LoiNie, finally get to play titular roles in James...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Jennylyn & Dennis in perfect harmony
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Cliché but true: Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo play beautiful music together literally and figuratively. On Saturday,...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Why 1917 is the Oscars frontrunner
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 1 day ago
2019 was one of the best years in film. It highlighted Bong Joon-ho’s crackling satire-thriller Parasite and Martin...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with